Used 1998 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Cabrio
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room46.5 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.
Curb weight2771 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Arrow Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Classic Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Metallic
