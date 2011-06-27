Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Cabrio 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$571
|$1,247
|$1,613
|Clean
|$504
|$1,105
|$1,430
|Average
|$371
|$819
|$1,062
|Rough
|$237
|$534
|$694
1997 Volkswagen Cabrio Highline 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$640
|$1,272
|$1,613
|Clean
|$565
|$1,126
|$1,430
|Average
|$416
|$835
|$1,062
|Rough
|$266
|$544
|$694