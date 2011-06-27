Used 1996 Volkswagen Cabrio Convertible Consumer Reviews
LOVE IT
I LOVE MY VW. iT IS SO MUCH FUN TO DRIVE. i ESPECIALLY LIKE BEATING EVERYONE OUT OF THE LIGHT, WHEN ALL I HAVE UNDER THE HOOD IS A 2.0 LITER. ALL YOU AMERICAN GAS GUZLERS .....EAT MY DUST!!!!!!
Costly and Continuous Repairs
I've had this car for just about two years now, bought it with low KM at 100,000, and have put 55,000km on it. So I've done lots of driving with it, but I have spent over $4000 in repairs! So if your looking for something that isn't expensive to maintain, this car isn't the one for you. It is a 17year old car, so repairs are part of the deal, however its personally been a pain for me, the check engine light hasn't stayed off longer than 2 months! However, it is fun to drive in the summer so this is its saving grace. I'd suggest this car to somebody who understands the expensive repair requirements for buying an older vw, but do not be convinced into spending anything over $4000 for it!
Love this Car!
I love my Volkswagen Cabrio! It is so fun to drive! I get 32 miles per gallon with my 5 speed transmission. It is an awesome beach car!
Good deal
I bought my VW 2 years ago, in perfect condition. No major problems so far, I just had to replace the coolant system ($500). The main problem is the leather interior which starts to be really old. The leather is really scratched and doesn't stick anymore to the seats/doors. So it looks really bad, I've tried to use glue but it doesn't seem to work. Anyway, it's a really fun car to drive, with good driving sensations and fair amount of power, even with just a 2.0L engine.
Love It
I can not believe that VW stopped building these cars. One can only hope that they are simply indulging in a marketing ploy and we will see these cars rolling off the line soon.
