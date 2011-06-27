  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Cabrio
  4. Used 1995 Volkswagen Cabrio
  5. Used 1995 Volkswagen Cabrio Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Volkswagen Cabrio Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Cabrio
5(44%)4(45%)3(11%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Cabrios for sale
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,793
Used Cabrio for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love the car BUT . . .had some problems

VW Girl, 06/14/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have had my VW Cabrio for almost 5 years now. The top had a defect in it and started to rip, VW did not want to pay for this even though it was under warrenty. This car had quite a few problems. The car would brake and lock up. (stop short) VW looked at this problem, and couldn't find anything wrong till I told them now that they have documented this, it can be quite a law suite. (well that never happened again) The leather seats in the front started cracking, so I had to put seat covers on them. The engine light comes and when VW looks at it they never find the problem. The cruise control no longer works. The car revs up when you try to stop.

Report Abuse

Excellent Car

usaf_xena, 04/11/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for the past 6.5 years and have had virtually no problems with it. I bring it in for regular maintenance and it has run wonderfully! I was even rear-ended twice in one week and the bumper withstood both accidents so there was no damage to the car frame. The 1995 does not have a glove compartment, which is a problem and the cup holders are only big enough to hold cans of soda. There is also no central door lock on the '95 Cabrio. These are my only complaints with the car.

Report Abuse

carnival ride on wheels

raydebco, 02/19/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

love this car, fun to drive, great milage, so far low maintenance, so fun to drive we put lot of miles just taking daily "roadtrips" for the fun of it. cruise all day with the top down

Report Abuse

Practical and Fun

buccaneer, 03/04/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car since it was new. It has been a blast to drive and very economical. Very reliable and only minimal repair & maintenance costs. After almost 9 years, the body is still tight with a smooth ride (unlike many convertibles that turn into rattle traps when they get old). Totally fun car.

Report Abuse

what a letdown !

bumblepatch, 12/21/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

"shame on me" ! I ordered this car online ... ran the CARFAX (ccame out "clean"). What a beauty she was when she arived- just screamed FUN ! .... wrong answer ! Has been a true to life money pit ! We dropped about 1 K in it as soon as it arrived ( changing oil, hoses- you name it !). But had/still has electrical problems that baffle everyone !!! It's been a spooky, fun, totally un- predictable lil car to drive. After dumping over 2k in the car - we are now trying to sell it= gulllpppp.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cabrios for sale

Related Used 1995 Volkswagen Cabrio Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles