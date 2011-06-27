  1. Home
Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.0/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Style and Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Exterior Options
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity29.9 cu.ft.
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3012 lbs.
Gross weight3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume100.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload833 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Bottle Green Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Habanero Orange Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
215/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
