  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Beetle
  4. Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Dune Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Beetle
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,790
See Beetle Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.0/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,790
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,790
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,790
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,790
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Rubber Mat Kit (Fender)yes
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Carpeted Mat Kit (Fender)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,790
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,790
leatherette/clothyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Maximum cargo capacity29.9 cu.ft.
Length168.7 in.
Curb weight3093 lbs.
Gross weight3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume100.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload897 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstorm Yellow Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Dune Grey/Black w/Sandstorm Piping, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,790
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,790
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Beetle Inventory

Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Dune info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles