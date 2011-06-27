Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews

A great sport coupe for not a lot money D. Rod , 04/08/2017 1.8T S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 47 of 49 people found this review helpful I originally went to the VW dealer to buy a GTI but I didn't like the car. It looks great and the GTI title suggests that it's a grand touring car but it's more of a track car, not what I was looking for. So, after testing the GTI, I rested my back a little bit (the GTI suspension is rock hard) then tried the Beetle S. And, I loved it. It's a solid sports coupe with the perfect mix of performance and comfort. Also, it's quite a good value. These are the key features: an Audi derived turbo charged four cylinder (smooth and powerful), automatic transmission that can be shifted manually, Hankook GT tires (great performance tires with a lot of grip), multilink independent rear suspension, and a radiator grill done NASCAR style (positioned down low). You can get all this for about $21,000. It's hard to find another brand that offers all this at that price point. Bottom line, it's a lot of fun to drive. I drove a 2007 VW Rabbit for 10 years and the only maintenance, other than routine, was the replacement of transmission driveshaft boots. So, I think it's reasonable to expect this car to be just as reliable. Also, just a final note, VW engineers chose this car to race in Red Bull Global Rallycross in which it won two championships. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1 mo and 4500mi. later Scott , 03/12/2018 1.8T Classic 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I am a big tall person and bought the beetle because it was a 2 door. Gas mileage is fantastic and it runs great at 75 mph. Radio is decent but no remote start or other luxury items. Seat quality could use another inch of foam. Tires are awful but Hankook put me into better tires. Hydroplaned in heavy rain. Probably going to end up with Michelins. Now for the good things. It is a blast to drive and it likes to go fast. Cruise control is great. Stopping for a deer was fantastic ( I live in North Texas). My king ranch is so lonely from sitting, it is lonely. Need a lot better dealer support. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

great ride and drive and still running well Stevo , 07/23/2018 1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful First I got a 2015 VW Beetle Yellow then I traded in for another car last February which should not have. Since then I miss it a lot. Just got a 2017 VW Beetle this time is red. This is has Turbo, wiper sensor, auto head light which did not have on 2015. I had the sunroof on 2015 which I rarely use. No sunroof on the 2017 which is fine with me. I got with 9K on it and looks new. Now I am glad I got it back, now having fun driving it. I still have the 4runner when I need it. Performance Interior Comfort

Second VW Beetle - fun car Joe , 08/25/2018 1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My wife and I have enjoyed the car. We were very disappointed that VW no longer offers a manual transmission. We had a 2014 TDI Beetle that was part of the emissions recall. It had a six speed stick and it was very enjoyable to drive. The 2017 model came equipped with an automatic only. The interior space is good for two. The back seats are usable only with young children. The instrument cluster is arranged satisfactorily, but lacks the indicators I prefer - oil pressure, volt/amp meter and engine temperature. Engine temperature is available digitally by scrolling through the options, but can be distracting as you scroll. The car overall is well made, fit and finish are good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value