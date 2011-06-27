  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Beetle
  4. Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Beetle
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,450
See Beetle Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,450
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,450
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,450
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Rubber Mat Kit (Fender)yes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Mat Kit (Fender)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,450
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,450
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Maximum cargo capacity29.9 cu.ft.
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3056 lbs.
Gross weight4012 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume100.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload847 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Pure White
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Habanero Orange Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Silk Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Salsa Red/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,450
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/40R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Beetle Inventory

Related Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SEL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles