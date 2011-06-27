  1. Home
Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle TDI w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,625
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)449.5/594.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rubber Mat Kit (Fender)yes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Mat Kit (Fender)yes
Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Exterior Options
Twin Stripe Black Graphics Kityes
Beetle Stripe Black Graphics Kityes
Beetle Stripe White Graphics Kityes
Wheel Locksyes
Twin Stripe White Graphics Kityes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity29.9 cu.ft.
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Gross weight4189 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume100.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload853 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Denim Blue
  • Yellow Rush
  • Tornado Red
  • Pure White
  • Black Uni
  • Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
215/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
