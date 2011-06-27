  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Beetle
  4. Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Beetle
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,550
See Beetle Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,550
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,550
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,550
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Carpeted Mat Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,550
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,550
premium clothyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Twin Stripe Black Graphics Kityes
Twin Stripe White Graphics Kityes
Beetle Stripe Black Graphics Kityes
Beetle Stripe White Graphics Kityes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Maximum cargo capacity29.9 cu.ft.
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3104 lbs.
Gross weight4057 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume100.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload842 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Denim Blue
  • Tornado Red
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black/Blue, premium cloth
  • Titan Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,550
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Beetle Inventory

Related Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles