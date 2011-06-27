Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Consumer Reviews
Don't miss out!
If you've been looking into the 2015 Beetle, and can't decide between another car you like. Don't hesitate any longer, if you like a sleek modern interior that will wow all your passengers, with the joys of a comfortable ride. This car is for you. Not only is this car fun to drive it's even more fun with the turbo injection and sport mode.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun bug!
This is not an economy car. It is a mid-level performance car, so don't think 70s Beetle, think poor man's Porsche- especially if you go for the R-Line. That is not a criticism, the car is awesome if this fits your needs. Another thing to consider is that the R-Line takes premium gas. So if fuel costs are a concern or you need a daily driver, get something else. This car is meant mainly for people who really enjoy driving and don't need it for daily things like getting to work 5 day a week. I only have it because I am an amateur hockey player and need it to get to rinks 2-3 days week. The rest of the time, it sits in front of my house looking very cool. But I still needed a car, so I figured why not get something I really want, instead of something I need for work? I take the train to work in Chicago. So the car perfect in that respect. Buy this car because you want it, not because you need it, and you'll be very happy. Update: one year later and still loving this car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Classic is a Perfect Fit
Update at 28k miles - traded in a 2012 GTI for my Beetle. At the time, I liked adding the Navigation and the style of the Beetle Classic - with unique interior and exterior styling cues. It was/is like driving a classic car with modern features and driving dynamics. The new Golf is a more practical choice all-around but the Beetle styling and vintage vibe won me over. A few quirks and minor complaints: wind noise around the window seals; the gas cap detached from its tether - twice; my friend almost broke the sun shade making an adjustment; the suspension is not sporting, making this a blvd cruiser, not a canyon carver; and the white cloth seating is, as you might expect, starting to get dirty and has a few stains. Overall, none of these items reduce my enjoyment of the car or the compliments I have received. I can get great gas mileage on long freeway trips (35 mpg at 70mph!) but doesn't do much better than my GTI in mixed city driving - averaging 26-27 most stops. The turbo has enough zip to handle traffic and not feel sluggish, but using it penalizes your mpg. I recently drove a new Golf Sportwagon and would argue that the transmission (and same engine) in that car, along with the updated platform, makes for a much more pleasant drive. Buy the Beetle for looks and you still get a very nice, stylish car, but if you want the best VW in this price range - buy a Golf.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I really enjoy the decision i made
Decided to test drive a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle. I didn't think i could get into it being 6ft 7, much to my surprise I fit perfectly!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The interior sold me!
I love this car, I’ve previously owned a 2006 2.5l Beetle and ran it until it died. When I was looking for a new car I couldn’t help but notice how cool the interior is on the classic coupe! It stood out to me. So far I have modified it with lowering springs and spacers. Soon to have an exhausted and new wheels. This was a comfortable drive even before and currently after. The speakers are clear and loud, also include a funky light set up interior wise with 3 colors; red, white and blue. The simple hit of leather with white plaid cloth really has people in love. I’ve received many compliments on the car itself. Super spacious trunk and I’ve moved my entire dorm room with it. I can’t wait for all the miles I’ll put on her. Going from an older interior and estimating everything to a car that tells me every bit of info is awesome. I highly recommend to either new drivers or simply a fun car to zip around in. It’s more than just the Beetle name that people love and know so well. I could go on for hours about the positives.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Beetle
Related Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack