  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Beetle
  4. Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Beetle
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,355
See Beetle Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,355
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,355
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,355
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,355
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,355
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,355
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,355
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,355
Stainless Steel Door Sillsyes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Beetle Carpeted Mat Kit (Fender)yes
Beetle Mat Kit (Fender)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,355
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,355
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,355
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,355
Beetle Stripe Whiteyes
Beetle Stripe Blackyes
Security Wheel Locksyes
Turbo Strip Whiteyes
Turbo Strip Blackyes
Twin Stripe Blackyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,355
Maximum cargo capacity29.9 cu.ft.
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3012 lbs.
Gross weight3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume100.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload833 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,355
Exterior Colors
  • Oryx White Pearl
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite/Galvano Gray, leather/leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,355
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/40R H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,355
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,355
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Beetle Inventory

Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles