Used 2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|319.0/435.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|Torque
|207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|Bi-Xenon Headlamps and 19" Wheel Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Fender premium brand speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|400 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|leather and simulated carbon fiber trim on dash
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|Turbo Mat Kit (Fender)
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Beetle Carpeted Mat Kit (Fender)
|yes
|Beetle Mat Kit (Fender)
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.0 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|Front track
|61.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|29.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3089 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3918 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.4 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.37 cd.
|Length
|168.4 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|Height
|58.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|100.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|99.9 in.
|Width
|71.2 in.
|Rear track
|60.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|235/45R H tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,095
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
