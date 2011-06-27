  1. Home
Used 2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Beetle
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Turbo Mat Kit (Fender)yes
First Aid Kityes
Beetle Carpeted Mat Kit (Fender)yes
Beetle Mat Kit (Fender)yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity29.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3089 lbs.
Gross weight3918 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length168.4 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume100.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Candy White
  • Deep Black Pearl Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Titan Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Blue, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
235/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
