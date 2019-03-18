2019 Volkswagen Beetle
What’s new
- New Final Edition trim levels available for 2019 model year
- Coast and Dune trim levels eliminated from 2019 lineup
- Part of the third Volkswagen Beetle Convertible generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- More practical and comfortable than other small convertibles
- Turbo engine provides a good mix of power and fuel economy
- Stylish interior design
- Awkward cargo hatch
- Poor rearward visibility
- Limited secure interior storage
Which Beetle Convertible does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle offers top-down motoring at a reasonable price. Unfortunately, this will be the last year you can get one. Yep — 2019 will be the final year of production for the Volkswagen Beetle. But at least it's exiting gracefully with its classic shape and some upgraded standard equipment.
When VW introduced the New Beetle in the late 1990s, the car's appeal was mostly about looks. This modern Beetle, however, has a peppy-yet-efficient 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It also has more space than most of its compact convertible rivals. Pricing is favorable, as the Beetle offers an open-air experience for less money than many competitors.
The 2019 Beetle does have some drawbacks, however. For one, it's not particularly exciting to drive. Sure, it has a decent amount of power, but entertainment value will be much higher behind the wheel of a Mazda Miata or a Mini Cooper Convertible. They're priced a bit higher, but we think it's worth the trade-off. Also, the Beetle doesn't have much in the way of advanced driver safety aids.
If your heart is set on the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle, we wouldn't dissuade you. But we would recommend test-driving a few other similarly priced convertibles before making up your mind.
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible models
The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle is a two-door, four-passenger convertible with a standard power-operated soft top. There are four trim levels: S, SE, Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL. Every Beetle Convertible comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission available.
The base S comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, height-adjustable heated front seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, and an eight-speaker sound system that includes a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.
The SE adds 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 6.3-inch touchscreen, HD and satellite radios, VW Car-Net App-Connect (adds various smartphone-integration apps, most notably Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and VW Car-Net Security & Service emergency communications. The SE Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights and LED taillights, front and rear parking sensors, a Fender audio system, and a 6.3-inch touchscreen with navigation.
On top of the standard SE equipment, the Final Edition SE gets unique 17-inch wheels, special cloth upholstery with simulated leather inserts, some additional Beetle badges on the exterior and interior, and stainless steel pedals. The Final Edition SEL adds all of the SE Premium's added elements plus unique 18-inch wheels, heated front sport seats and genuine leather upholstery.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible.
Most helpful consumer reviews
We own both a new fully loaded vw beetle convertible and a new fully loaded mini S convertible...and that VW a) is 1/3 less the price of the mini, b) just as fast/peppy, c) has a more comfortable ride, d) has more interior room. I ordered the mini and wish I had ordered my wife's VW.
We recently traded our red 2013 beetle convertible for a stunning stonewash blue Final Edition SEL with a brown top. Once inside you have stitched black leather seats, killer Fender sound system and electronic climate control. The biggest improvement over our last model is the safety features with front and rear camera plus blind spot monitors. The car rides like a dream and turns heads with its very unique color combination. If you are looking for a fun, unique and reasonably priced convertible, you can't beat the overall value and features offered with the Beetle SEL Final Edition.
We bought the 2019 Final Edition SEL convertible and love it! My wife had a 69 Beetle when we first got married.....50 years later we bought another. Do not regret at all. Very pleased w/its overall performance. We have the gas model. The front seats are comfortable and the ride/suspension is great. The pop up roll bars behind the back seat were the Safety item that won me over. Of course the rear seat is for that brother in law that you REALLY don't like (to sit side ways). Our 10 yr old Grandson feels it's just right for him. Quality seems to be good, nice stitching in upholstery. Handling is responsive and tight. Gas mileage comparable to my motorcycle is easy to take. Really only performance clitch seems to be slight turbo lag on initial acceleration....not a show stopper. Brakes have a soft initial feel, but work great once pressure is applied. The pros out way these minor cons by a mile😉
Hey, it is so far, one of the best cars I have owned. I love everything about it. The back seets could have more leg room.
Features & Specs
|2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$29,995
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0T SE 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$28,395
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0T S 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$25,995
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$27,295
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Beetle Convertible safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver with a warning light in either mirror if a car is passing through the left or right blind spot.
- VW Car-Net Security & Service
- Automatically informs emergency services in the event of a crash. Also includes an emergency response button.
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes in the event of a collision, reducing the likelihood of a secondary impact.
Volkswagen Beetle Convertible vs. the competition
Volkswagen Beetle Convertible vs. Mini Convertible
The Mini Cooper (especially in our recommended S trim) is more expensive than a comparable Beetle, but it feels more modern and more fun to drive. Even if you opt for the base engine, the Mini is more entertaining from behind the wheel. What's more, the Mini, while sharing a bit of nostalgia factor with the Beetle, has a more upscale interior.
Volkswagen Beetle Convertible vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata
If you put the Beetle Convertible and the Miata side by side, the Beetle has an obvious advantage: a back seat. But, since that seat is rather small, it might not be a deal-breaker that the Miata can only seat two — especially when you consider how fun it is to drive. The Miata is lightweight, sharp and sporty without being harsh. For buyers interested in driving enjoyment, the Mazda wins this one outright.
Volkswagen Beetle Convertible vs. Fiat 500
If you're looking for a convertible at rock-bottom prices, the Fiat 500 should be on your short list. Even if you opt for a topped-out Lounge or Abarth model, the price is still several thousand dollars less than a base-level Beetle Convertible. Of course, the 500 isn't as spacious, nor does it have as much power, but it has a style all its own.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Beetle Convertible a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible:
Is the Volkswagen Beetle Convertible reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,995.
Other versions include:
- 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,995
- 2.0T SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,395
- 2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,995
- 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,295
What are the different models of Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?
More about the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Overview
The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Beetle Convertible 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Beetle Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Beetle Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0T Final Edition SEL, 2.0T SE, 2.0T S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertibles are available in my area?
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Beetle Convertible for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Beetle Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,180.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,079.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible and all available trim types: 2.0T Final Edition SEL, 2.0T S, 2.0T SE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
