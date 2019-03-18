  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

What’s new

  • New Final Edition trim levels available for 2019 model year
  • Coast and Dune trim levels eliminated from 2019 lineup
  • Part of the third Volkswagen Beetle Convertible generation introduced for 2012

Pros & Cons

  • More practical and comfortable than other small convertibles
  • Turbo engine provides a good mix of power and fuel economy
  • Stylish interior design
  • Awkward cargo hatch
  • Poor rearward visibility
  • Limited secure interior storage
MSRP Starting at
$25,995
Select your model:
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Beetle Convertible does Edmunds recommend?

It's the final year of the Beetle, so go ahead and get one of the special editions. The Final Edition SE has plenty of standard equipment plus some unique interior materials.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle offers top-down motoring at a reasonable price. Unfortunately, this will be the last year you can get one. Yep — 2019 will be the final year of production for the Volkswagen Beetle. But at least it's exiting gracefully with its classic shape and some upgraded standard equipment.

When VW introduced the New Beetle in the late 1990s, the car's appeal was mostly about looks. This modern Beetle, however, has a peppy-yet-efficient 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It also has more space than most of its compact convertible rivals. Pricing is favorable, as the Beetle offers an open-air experience for less money than many competitors.

The 2019 Beetle does have some drawbacks, however. For one, it's not particularly exciting to drive. Sure, it has a decent amount of power, but entertainment value will be much higher behind the wheel of a Mazda Miata or a Mini Cooper Convertible. They're priced a bit higher, but we think it's worth the trade-off. Also, the Beetle doesn't have much in the way of advanced driver safety aids.

If your heart is set on the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle, we wouldn't dissuade you. But we would recommend test-driving a few other similarly priced convertibles before making up your mind.

2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible models

The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle is a two-door, four-passenger convertible with a standard power-operated soft top. There are four trim levels: S, SE, Final Edition SE and Final Edition SEL. Every Beetle Convertible comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

The base S comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, height-adjustable heated front seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, and an eight-speaker sound system that includes a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.

The SE adds 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 6.3-inch touchscreen, HD and satellite radios, VW Car-Net App-Connect (adds various smartphone-integration apps, most notably Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and VW Car-Net Security & Service emergency communications. The SE Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights and LED taillights, front and rear parking sensors, a Fender audio system, and a 6.3-inch touchscreen with navigation.

On top of the standard SE equipment, the Final Edition SE gets unique 17-inch wheels, special cloth upholstery with simulated leather inserts, some additional Beetle badges on the exterior and interior, and stainless steel pedals. The Final Edition SEL adds all of the SE Premium's added elements plus unique 18-inch wheels, heated front sport seats and genuine leather upholstery.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Acceleration should be strong whether you're pulling away from a stoplight or overtaking on the freeway. But deceleration takes more effort than anticipated because the brakes aren't quick to respond. Steering is responsive and quick on the highway, and it's light when maneuvering at slow speeds.

Comfort

Though Volkswagen plays off the 2019 Beetle's style, this is one of the more comfortable and refined small convertibles. The seats hug you without being oppressive, and the suspension dispatches road imperfections without transmitting any harshness to the driver.

Interior

The Beetle is bigger and generally easier to use than its few competitors. It has logically placed controls and it's easy to enter and exit. Its roof is also high enough for a pair of tall adults in the front. Visibility out the back is hampered by a small window surrounded by the convertible top.

Utility

There isn't much space in the cabin for personal items, and the small trunk is accessed by an awkward opening. But to be fair, virtually every comparably sized or priced convertible suffers from trunk issues.

Technology

As far as infotainment systems go, the VW Beetle's isn't cutting-edge, but it is relatively easy to use and the screen resolution is sharp enough to read at a quick glance. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are found on all but the most basic S trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible.

5 star reviews: 90%
4 star reviews: 5%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 19 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • value
  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • climate control
  • fuel efficiency
  • sound system
  • handling & steering
  • maintenance & parts
  • ride quality
  • warranty
  • engine
  • safety
  • acceleration
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • wheels & tires
  • technology
  • road noise
  • visibility

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great car
CA Dude,
2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

We own both a new fully loaded vw beetle convertible and a new fully loaded mini S convertible...and that VW a) is 1/3 less the price of the mini, b) just as fast/peppy, c) has a more comfortable ride, d) has more interior room. I ordered the mini and wish I had ordered my wife's VW.

5 out of 5 stars, Our 3rd, and by far our best Beetle Convertible
LabsX2,
2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

We recently traded our red 2013 beetle convertible for a stunning stonewash blue Final Edition SEL with a brown top. Once inside you have stitched black leather seats, killer Fender sound system and electronic climate control. The biggest improvement over our last model is the safety features with front and rear camera plus blind spot monitors. The car rides like a dream and turns heads with its very unique color combination. If you are looking for a fun, unique and reasonably priced convertible, you can't beat the overall value and features offered with the Beetle SEL Final Edition.

5 out of 5 stars, The last cute Beetle is also very responsive!
Rick B.,
2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

We bought the 2019 Final Edition SEL convertible and love it! My wife had a 69 Beetle when we first got married.....50 years later we bought another. Do not regret at all. Very pleased w/its overall performance. We have the gas model. The front seats are comfortable and the ride/suspension is great. The pop up roll bars behind the back seat were the Safety item that won me over. Of course the rear seat is for that brother in law that you REALLY don't like (to sit side ways). Our 10 yr old Grandson feels it's just right for him. Quality seems to be good, nice stitching in upholstery. Handling is responsive and tight. Gas mileage comparable to my motorcycle is easy to take. Really only performance clitch seems to be slight turbo lag on initial acceleration....not a show stopper. Brakes have a soft initial feel, but work great once pressure is applied. The pros out way these minor cons by a mile😉

5 out of 5 stars, Old Man’s Gift
donald,
2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Hey, it is so far, one of the best cars I have owned. I love everything about it. The back seets could have more leg room.

Write a review

See all 19 reviews

Features & Specs

2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible features & specs
2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$29,995
MPG 26 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower174 hp @ 5000 rpm
2.0T SE 2dr Convertible features & specs
2.0T SE 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$28,395
MPG 26 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower174 hp @ 5000 rpm
2.0T S 2dr Convertible features & specs
2.0T S 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$25,995
MPG 26 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower174 hp @ 5000 rpm
2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Convertible features & specs
2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$27,295
MPG 26 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower174 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Beetle Convertible safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver with a warning light in either mirror if a car is passing through the left or right blind spot.
VW Car-Net Security & Service
Automatically informs emergency services in the event of a crash. Also includes an emergency response button.
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
Automatically applies the brakes in the event of a collision, reducing the likelihood of a secondary impact.

Volkswagen Beetle Convertible vs. the competition

Volkswagen Beetle Convertible vs. Mini Convertible

The Mini Cooper (especially in our recommended S trim) is more expensive than a comparable Beetle, but it feels more modern and more fun to drive. Even if you opt for the base engine, the Mini is more entertaining from behind the wheel. What's more, the Mini, while sharing a bit of nostalgia factor with the Beetle, has a more upscale interior.

Compare Volkswagen Beetle Convertible & Mini Convertible features

Volkswagen Beetle Convertible vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata

If you put the Beetle Convertible and the Miata side by side, the Beetle has an obvious advantage: a back seat. But, since that seat is rather small, it might not be a deal-breaker that the Miata can only seat two — especially when you consider how fun it is to drive. The Miata is lightweight, sharp and sporty without being harsh. For buyers interested in driving enjoyment, the Mazda wins this one outright.

Compare Volkswagen Beetle Convertible & Mazda MX-5 Miata features

Volkswagen Beetle Convertible vs. Fiat 500

If you're looking for a convertible at rock-bottom prices, the Fiat 500 should be on your short list. Even if you opt for a topped-out Lounge or Abarth model, the price is still several thousand dollars less than a base-level Beetle Convertible. Of course, the 500 isn't as spacious, nor does it have as much power, but it has a style all its own.

Compare Volkswagen Beetle Convertible & Fiat 500 features

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Beetle Convertible a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Beetle Convertible both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Beetle Convertible fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Beetle Convertible gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Beetle Convertible has 7.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Beetle Convertible. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible:

  • New Final Edition trim levels available for 2019 model year
  • Coast and Dune trim levels eliminated from 2019 lineup
  • Part of the third Volkswagen Beetle Convertible generation introduced for 2012
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Beetle Convertible reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Beetle Convertible. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Beetle Convertible's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Beetle Convertible is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?

The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,995.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,995
  • 2.0T SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $28,395
  • 2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $25,995
  • 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,295
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Beetle Convertible, the next question is, which Beetle Convertible model is right for you? Beetle Convertible variants include 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Beetle Convertible models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Overview

The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Beetle Convertible 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Beetle Convertible.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Beetle Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0T Final Edition SEL, 2.0T SE, 2.0T S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible here.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?

