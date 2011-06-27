Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

VW Overestimate Gas Mileage Michael Belmont , 12/29/2017 1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I'm getting a combined average gas mileage of only a little over 23 mpg. That's well below the combined average on the sticker of 27 mpg. My 2009 MINI convertible that traded in was get about 27 mpg combined with the top down and air conditioning on. The top up and heat on on the VW hasn't improved mpg. I'd give a 5 star rating with better gas mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Old timers need "cool" too. Mike Giacomelli , 06/02/2017 1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful They are much nicer than you may think. Reality is they are a two person car....but a very cool ride! Still enjoying our "cool ride". Only complaint is the rear visibility is very limited due to the headrests and I'm told for safety's sake they cannot be removed Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it Cindelu , 10/10/2017 1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This is the sweetest little convertible. Beautiful and sexy. A little tight in the back seat and small trunk but we adore her. Haven't driven in the snow yet but I have had a beetle before and it was fine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Napleton's Dealership, Urbana, IL Corinne H , 08/01/2017 1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 5 of 10 people found this review helpful I just bought my VW Beetle at Napleton's in Urbana, IL, and the team there made my experience so enjoyable. Matthew Morales was so personable, answering all my questions and making sure I got what I wanted. He made the whole process easy and fun, along with his manager, Derek. Billy walked me through the financing and warrenty process with his great sense of humor. I couldn't have asked for a better group to help me! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse