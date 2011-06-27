  1. Home
Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

VW Overestimate Gas Mileage

Michael Belmont, 12/29/2017
1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I'm getting a combined average gas mileage of only a little over 23 mpg. That's well below the combined average on the sticker of 27 mpg. My 2009 MINI convertible that traded in was get about 27 mpg combined with the top down and air conditioning on. The top up and heat on on the VW hasn't improved mpg. I'd give a 5 star rating with better gas mileage.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Old timers need "cool" too.

Mike Giacomelli, 06/02/2017
1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

They are much nicer than you may think. Reality is they are a two person car....but a very cool ride! Still enjoying our "cool ride". Only complaint is the rear visibility is very limited due to the headrests and I'm told for safety's sake they cannot be removed

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love it

Cindelu, 10/10/2017
1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is the sweetest little convertible. Beautiful and sexy. A little tight in the back seat and small trunk but we adore her. Haven't driven in the snow yet but I have had a beetle before and it was fine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Napleton's Dealership, Urbana, IL

Corinne H, 08/01/2017
1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
5 of 10 people found this review helpful

I just bought my VW Beetle at Napleton's in Urbana, IL, and the team there made my experience so enjoyable. Matthew Morales was so personable, answering all my questions and making sure I got what I wanted. He made the whole process easy and fun, along with his manager, Derek. Billy walked me through the financing and warrenty process with his great sense of humor. I couldn't have asked for a better group to help me!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Do not buy

Abigbug, 07/16/2017
1.8T S 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
8 of 37 people found this review helpful

The worst car i have ever had vw does not stand be hind there products stay away from the automatic transmission and do your self a favor buy some thing else trust me

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
