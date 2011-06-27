  1. Home
Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T Denim Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Beetle Convertible
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,995
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,995
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,995
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Matsyes
Door Sillsyes
Rubber Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,995
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
leatherette/clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room43.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Wind Deflectoryes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3225 lbs.
Gross weight4101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload818 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Exterior Colors
  • Stonewashed Blue
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Blue/Denim w/White Piping, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
215/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
