Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line SE PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Beetle Convertible
Overview
$32,670
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$32,670
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
$32,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$32,670
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$32,670
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$32,670
Lighting Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$32,670
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$32,670
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$32,670
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$32,670
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Matsyes
Rubber Matsyes
Instrumentation
$32,670
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$32,670
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
$32,670
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room43.1 in.
Exterior Options
$32,670
Wind Deflectoryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
$32,670
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3278 lbs.
Gross weight4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload833 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
$32,670
Exterior Colors
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Habanero Orange Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
$32,670
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$32,670
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$32,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
