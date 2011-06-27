Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Beetle Convertible
R-Line SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,427*
Total Cash Price
$20,910
R-Line S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,256*
Total Cash Price
$21,328
R-Line S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,755*
Total Cash Price
$28,647
R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$58,412*
Total Cash Price
$29,483
1.8T Denim PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,169*
Total Cash Price
$28,856
R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,084*
Total Cash Price
$21,746
1.8T SEL PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,069*
Total Cash Price
$30,320
1.8T Denim 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,427*
Total Cash Price
$20,910
R-Line SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,813*
Total Cash Price
$23,628
1.8T SEL 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,369*
Total Cash Price
$25,928
R-Line SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,298*
Total Cash Price
$24,883
1.8T SE PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,684*
Total Cash Price
$27,601
R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,855*
Total Cash Price
$27,183
R-Line S 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$51,369*
Total Cash Price
$25,928
R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,913*
Total Cash Price
$22,165
1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,955*
Total Cash Price
$25,719
R-Line SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$46,398*
Total Cash Price
$23,419
R-Line S 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,256*
Total Cash Price
$21,328
1.8T S 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,369*
Total Cash Price
$25,928
1.8T S PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,369*
Total Cash Price
$25,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$1,955
|$1,217
|$796
|$304
|$2,450
|$6,722
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,135
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,125
|$904
|$669
|$419
|$152
|$3,269
|Depreciation
|$5,719
|$2,560
|$2,188
|$1,864
|$1,591
|$13,922
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,832
|$7,773
|$6,917
|$6,043
|$7,862
|$41,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$4,246
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$1,241
|$812
|$310
|$2,499
|$6,856
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$953
|$3,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,325
|Financing
|$1,148
|$922
|$682
|$427
|$155
|$3,334
|Depreciation
|$5,833
|$2,611
|$2,232
|$1,901
|$1,623
|$14,200
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,089
|$7,928
|$7,055
|$6,164
|$8,019
|$42,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,208
|$5,703
|Maintenance
|$2,678
|$1,667
|$1,091
|$416
|$3,357
|$9,209
|Repairs
|$690
|$801
|$936
|$1,095
|$1,280
|$4,802
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,555
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,780
|Financing
|$1,541
|$1,238
|$917
|$574
|$208
|$4,479
|Depreciation
|$7,835
|$3,507
|$2,998
|$2,554
|$2,180
|$19,073
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,580
|$10,649
|$9,476
|$8,279
|$10,771
|$56,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,870
|Maintenance
|$2,757
|$1,716
|$1,122
|$429
|$3,455
|$9,478
|Repairs
|$711
|$825
|$963
|$1,127
|$1,317
|$4,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,600
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,832
|Financing
|$1,586
|$1,275
|$943
|$591
|$214
|$4,609
|Depreciation
|$8,064
|$3,610
|$3,085
|$2,628
|$2,243
|$19,630
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,093
|$10,960
|$9,753
|$8,521
|$11,085
|$58,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible 1.8T Denim PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,217
|$5,745
|Maintenance
|$2,698
|$1,679
|$1,098
|$420
|$3,381
|$9,276
|Repairs
|$696
|$807
|$943
|$1,103
|$1,289
|$4,837
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,566
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,793
|Financing
|$1,552
|$1,248
|$923
|$578
|$210
|$4,511
|Depreciation
|$7,892
|$3,533
|$3,019
|$2,572
|$2,196
|$19,212
|Fuel
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,357
|$2,427
|$2,501
|$11,795
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,708
|$10,727
|$9,545
|$8,339
|$10,850
|$57,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$4,330
|Maintenance
|$2,033
|$1,266
|$828
|$316
|$2,548
|$6,991
|Repairs
|$524
|$608
|$710
|$831
|$971
|$3,645
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,180
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,351
|Financing
|$1,170
|$940
|$696
|$436
|$158
|$3,400
|Depreciation
|$5,948
|$2,662
|$2,276
|$1,939
|$1,655
|$14,479
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,345
|$8,084
|$7,194
|$6,285
|$8,176
|$43,084
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible 1.8T SEL PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,279
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$2,835
|$1,765
|$1,154
|$441
|$3,553
|$9,747
|Repairs
|$731
|$848
|$990
|$1,159
|$1,354
|$5,082
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,646
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,884
|Financing
|$1,631
|$1,311
|$970
|$608
|$220
|$4,740
|Depreciation
|$8,293
|$3,712
|$3,173
|$2,703
|$2,307
|$20,187
|Fuel
|$2,335
|$2,404
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$2,627
|$12,393
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,606
|$11,271
|$10,030
|$8,762
|$11,400
|$60,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible 1.8T Denim 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$1,955
|$1,217
|$796
|$304
|$2,450
|$6,722
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,135
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,125
|$904
|$669
|$419
|$152
|$3,269
|Depreciation
|$5,719
|$2,560
|$2,188
|$1,864
|$1,591
|$13,922
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,832
|$7,773
|$6,917
|$6,043
|$7,862
|$41,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$4,704
|Maintenance
|$2,209
|$1,375
|$899
|$344
|$2,768
|$7,596
|Repairs
|$570
|$661
|$772
|$903
|$1,055
|$3,961
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,283
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,468
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,022
|$756
|$473
|$172
|$3,694
|Depreciation
|$6,462
|$2,893
|$2,472
|$2,106
|$1,798
|$15,732
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,500
|$8,783
|$7,816
|$6,829
|$8,884
|$46,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible 1.8T SEL 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,162
|Maintenance
|$2,424
|$1,509
|$987
|$377
|$3,038
|$8,335
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,407
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,611
|Financing
|$1,395
|$1,121
|$830
|$520
|$188
|$4,054
|Depreciation
|$7,092
|$3,174
|$2,713
|$2,311
|$1,973
|$17,263
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,056
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,247
|$10,598
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,912
|$9,639
|$8,577
|$7,493
|$9,749
|$51,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$962
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$2,326
|$1,448
|$947
|$362
|$2,916
|$7,999
|Repairs
|$600
|$696
|$813
|$951
|$1,111
|$4,171
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,546
|Financing
|$1,339
|$1,076
|$796
|$499
|$181
|$3,890
|Depreciation
|$6,806
|$3,046
|$2,604
|$2,218
|$1,893
|$16,567
|Fuel
|$1,916
|$1,973
|$2,033
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$10,171
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,270
|$9,250
|$8,231
|$7,191
|$9,356
|$49,298
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible 1.8T SE PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,164
|$5,495
|Maintenance
|$2,581
|$1,606
|$1,051
|$401
|$3,234
|$8,873
|Repairs
|$665
|$772
|$902
|$1,055
|$1,233
|$4,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,498
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,715
|Financing
|$1,485
|$1,193
|$883
|$553
|$201
|$4,315
|Depreciation
|$7,549
|$3,379
|$2,888
|$2,460
|$2,100
|$18,377
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,282
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,938
|$10,260
|$9,130
|$7,977
|$10,378
|$54,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line SEL PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,412
|Maintenance
|$2,542
|$1,582
|$1,035
|$395
|$3,185
|$8,739
|Repairs
|$655
|$761
|$888
|$1,039
|$1,214
|$4,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,476
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,689
|Financing
|$1,463
|$1,175
|$870
|$545
|$198
|$4,250
|Depreciation
|$7,435
|$3,328
|$2,844
|$2,423
|$2,068
|$18,099
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,111
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,682
|$10,105
|$8,992
|$7,856
|$10,221
|$53,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line S 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,162
|Maintenance
|$2,424
|$1,509
|$987
|$377
|$3,038
|$8,335
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,407
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,611
|Financing
|$1,395
|$1,121
|$830
|$520
|$188
|$4,054
|Depreciation
|$7,092
|$3,174
|$2,713
|$2,311
|$1,973
|$17,263
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,056
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,247
|$10,598
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,912
|$9,639
|$8,577
|$7,493
|$9,749
|$51,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$4,413
|Maintenance
|$2,072
|$1,290
|$844
|$322
|$2,597
|$7,125
|Repairs
|$534
|$620
|$724
|$847
|$990
|$3,715
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,203
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,377
|Financing
|$1,193
|$958
|$709
|$444
|$161
|$3,465
|Depreciation
|$6,062
|$2,714
|$2,319
|$1,976
|$1,686
|$14,757
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,757
|$1,810
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,602
|$8,239
|$7,332
|$6,406
|$8,334
|$43,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible 1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$5,120
|Maintenance
|$2,405
|$1,497
|$979
|$374
|$3,014
|$8,268
|Repairs
|$620
|$720
|$840
|$983
|$1,149
|$4,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,396
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,598
|Financing
|$1,384
|$1,112
|$823
|$515
|$187
|$4,021
|Depreciation
|$7,034
|$3,149
|$2,691
|$2,293
|$1,957
|$17,124
|Fuel
|$1,980
|$2,039
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$2,229
|$10,513
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,783
|$9,561
|$8,508
|$7,433
|$9,670
|$50,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$988
|$4,663
|Maintenance
|$2,190
|$1,363
|$892
|$340
|$2,744
|$7,529
|Repairs
|$564
|$655
|$765
|$895
|$1,046
|$3,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,271
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,455
|Financing
|$1,260
|$1,012
|$749
|$469
|$170
|$3,661
|Depreciation
|$6,405
|$2,867
|$2,451
|$2,088
|$1,782
|$15,593
|Fuel
|$1,803
|$1,857
|$1,913
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$9,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,372
|$8,706
|$7,747
|$6,768
|$8,805
|$46,398
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible R-Line S 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$4,246
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$1,241
|$812
|$310
|$2,499
|$6,856
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$953
|$3,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,325
|Financing
|$1,148
|$922
|$682
|$427
|$155
|$3,334
|Depreciation
|$5,833
|$2,611
|$2,232
|$1,901
|$1,623
|$14,200
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,089
|$7,928
|$7,055
|$6,164
|$8,019
|$42,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible 1.8T S 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,162
|Maintenance
|$2,424
|$1,509
|$987
|$377
|$3,038
|$8,335
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,407
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,611
|Financing
|$1,395
|$1,121
|$830
|$520
|$188
|$4,054
|Depreciation
|$7,092
|$3,174
|$2,713
|$2,311
|$1,973
|$17,263
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,056
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,247
|$10,598
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,912
|$9,639
|$8,577
|$7,493
|$9,749
|$51,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Beetle Convertible 1.8T S PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,162
|Maintenance
|$2,424
|$1,509
|$987
|$377
|$3,038
|$8,335
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,407
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,611
|Financing
|$1,395
|$1,121
|$830
|$520
|$188
|$4,054
|Depreciation
|$7,092
|$3,174
|$2,713
|$2,311
|$1,973
|$17,263
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,056
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,247
|$10,598
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,912
|$9,639
|$8,577
|$7,493
|$9,749
|$51,369
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Beetle Convertible
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible in Virginia is:not available
