Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

McLaurin , 10/23/2016 1.8T S 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

My VW Beetle Convertible is perfect in the city for urban driving while also being remarkably comfortable and well suited to the highway for long trips. It has just enough features to make it feel modern without going overboard and having too much gimmickry and engineering. The styling is excellent, interior room is abundant (even for tall drivers like me), and performance is peppy and smooth as silk. I regard this car as underrated and under-appreciated by the reviewers. Anyone who drives it for even one day will be grinning from ear to ear.