Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

Automotive antidepressant!

McLaurin, 10/23/2016
1.8T S 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My VW Beetle Convertible is perfect in the city for urban driving while also being remarkably comfortable and well suited to the highway for long trips. It has just enough features to make it feel modern without going overboard and having too much gimmickry and engineering. The styling is excellent, interior room is abundant (even for tall drivers like me), and performance is peppy and smooth as silk. I regard this car as underrated and under-appreciated by the reviewers. Anyone who drives it for even one day will be grinning from ear to ear.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
sorry to see you go

warren markowitz, 10/05/2018
R-Line SE PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
well engineered, fun to drive, no major mechanical problems. if they were to make a 2019 model i would lease again

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Gram Team's car

Grams, 01/07/2019
1.8T Denim 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Love the car! Have had 5 now! Rides great, fun, great gas mileage.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Volks

Mort, 07/07/2018
1.8T Denim PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Great Car for younger Driver.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Great car

Chris Hough, 06/18/2016
1.8T S PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We use it for a promotional car for our local business, and people love it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
