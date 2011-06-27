Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews
Automotive antidepressant!
My VW Beetle Convertible is perfect in the city for urban driving while also being remarkably comfortable and well suited to the highway for long trips. It has just enough features to make it feel modern without going overboard and having too much gimmickry and engineering. The styling is excellent, interior room is abundant (even for tall drivers like me), and performance is peppy and smooth as silk. I regard this car as underrated and under-appreciated by the reviewers. Anyone who drives it for even one day will be grinning from ear to ear.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
sorry to see you go
well engineered, fun to drive, no major mechanical problems. if they were to make a 2019 model i would lease again
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Gram Team's car
Love the car! Have had 5 now! Rides great, fun, great gas mileage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Volks
Great Car for younger Driver.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Great car
We use it for a promotional car for our local business, and people love it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Beetle Convertible
Related Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner