  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
  4. Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Beetle Convertible
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,975
See Beetle Convertible Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,975
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,975
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,975
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,975
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,975
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,975
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,975
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Carpeted Matsyes
Rubber Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,975
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,975
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,975
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room43.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,975
Twin Stripe Black Graphics Kityes
Beetle Stripe White Graphics Kityes
Beetle Stripe Black Graphics Kityes
Wind Deflectoryes
Wheel Locksyes
Twin Stripe White Graphics Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,975
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3278 lbs.
Gross weight4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload833 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,975
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Tornado Red
  • Denim Blue
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Salsa Red, leather
  • Blue/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,975
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/40R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,975
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Beetle Convertible Inventory

Related Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles