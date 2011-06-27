  1. Home
Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)406.0/594.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Stainless Steel Door Sillsyes
Carpeted Mat Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room43.1 in.
Exterior Options
Security Wheel Locksyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Twin Stripe Blackyes
Graphics Kityes
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Gross weight4233 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload873 lbs.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oryx White Pearl
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite/Galvano Gray, leather/leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
