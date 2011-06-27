Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV Features & Specs

  1. Home
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room43.1 in.
Exterior Options
Graphics Kityes
Wind Deflectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track62.1 in.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Gross weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Maximum payload853 lbs.
Length168.4 in.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Candy White
  • Tornado Red
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Red/Black, leather
  • Black/Blue, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
235/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
