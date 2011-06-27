  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
  4. Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Beetle Convertible
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,995
See Beetle Convertible Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)406.0/594.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,995
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,995
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Carpeted Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,995
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room43.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Graphics Kityes
Wind Deflectoryes
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Front track62.2 in.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Gross weight4189 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Maximum payload873 lbs.
Length168.4 in.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume88.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Exterior Colors
  • Yellow Rush
  • Denim Blue
  • Candy White
  • Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Black Uni
  • Moonrock Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Quartz, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Beetle Convertible Inventory

Related Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles