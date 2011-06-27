Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Diesel Consumer Reviews
wife's beetle
My wife always wanted a convertible and this was the perfect choice. I convinced her to drive the tdi and she loves it. We do a lot of mixed driving, from sitting in line to pick up the kids(a lot of idle time) to highway trips @ 75mph. I track the mileage on fuelly, and after 6 months and just under 5500 miles, the average is 31.3. I do trips @ 55mph with the cruise set and it's over 50mpg. This thing can move, too. It has a lot of low end torque. The only problem we've had is squeeky brakes. If you are moving slow and ease into the brakes(stop and go) they squeak. VW won't fix it, saying it's normal. No it's not, so we have a battle I guess.
A nice but poorly built car
Bought my 2013, TDI ragtop in April and it is a hoot to drive. The problem is, the service department has it more than I do. Wind noise from top, door dent by dealer, interior lighting issue, passenger window regulator issue, driver's door pinch point issue that required an external body shop to remove and reinstall the door! ~ 5 or 6 trips to service with now over 30 days. I'm contacting a lemon law attorney as it is only 6 months and 7K miles old. While it is fun to drive, the fit and window, seals and electronic controls for same are 3rd. world. Read and study before you buy. Volkswagen not helping me at all while the dealer has done his best.
Best Affordable Convertible
If you stick with the TDI and manual you have a car that'll outlast you. I was honestly worried about the durability of the convertible top but I've had no issues, and the quickness and near silence of the operation is amazing. MPG is by far the greatest thing about the car, cruising down the highway all day at nearly 2,000 rpms while getting 37-52mpgs. You start to feel like you're driving a classic luxury car till you step out.
