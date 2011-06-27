  1. Home
Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.0
7 reviews
List Price Range
$9,895 - $14,962
Used Beetle Convertible for Sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

So much fun and a great ride

Robin, 05/11/2017
2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

So much fun and a great ride. This is our second beetle convertible, and I've decided I want no other car for the rest of my life. We have such a good time in this car. It's great looking and rides beautifully. It holds so much more luggage and gear than it looks like it would. We have a bike rack on the back and travel in it often. Aside from the cost of even the most basic maintenance, I highly recommend it.

Report Abuse

fun to drive!

Peggy, 02/16/2017
2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Solid, handles great, head turner!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Engine died 3 times

Mia, 11/21/2018
Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Engine died 3 times requiring a tow in 3 months. The first was a timing chain at 68000 miles. Volkswagon agreed to pay the cost since there is a class action law suit against them for this issue. Just to take the engine apart was $900. Three weeks later it died again while I am driving due to a fuel injector. I had to pay $1,000. It has been less than a month since the last repair of the fuel injector and tonight it died again and was towed to the dealer. I am so frustrated. I can’t keep this car because I cannot keep having it die on me, but I do love driving it. I will be very sad to get rid of it. I cannot understand how this keeps happening. I take good care of this car and it only has 69,000 miles. BUYER BEWARE.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

German Tecnology Fails on snow

Irv Crump, 02/04/2016
2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

It is not a car for everyone. It's a car that the younger generation will fall in love with just like in the 60's. It's is somewhat of a culture in itself. I get more looks from my fellow drivers than most other cars on the road. VW has kept this car true to original design with many creature features that put a smile on your face from the first day you drive the new Beetle. It is priced well with few opitons and many includes. This car was garaged and not driven for the first year and has been garaged since owned.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

my cute little car

Dilhan, 02/15/2019
2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Got everything I expected from a Beetle, performance, ride comfort, reliability to name a few! 6 happy years with my cute little car :)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Research Similar Vehicles