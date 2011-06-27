Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

So much fun and a great ride Robin , 05/11/2017 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful So much fun and a great ride. This is our second beetle convertible, and I've decided I want no other car for the rest of my life. We have such a good time in this car. It's great looking and rides beautifully. It holds so much more luggage and gear than it looks like it would. We have a bike rack on the back and travel in it often. Aside from the cost of even the most basic maintenance, I highly recommend it. Report Abuse

fun to drive! Peggy , 02/16/2017 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Solid, handles great, head turner!

Engine died 3 times Mia , 11/21/2018 Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Engine died 3 times requiring a tow in 3 months. The first was a timing chain at 68000 miles. Volkswagon agreed to pay the cost since there is a class action law suit against them for this issue. Just to take the engine apart was $900. Three weeks later it died again while I am driving due to a fuel injector. I had to pay $1,000. It has been less than a month since the last repair of the fuel injector and tonight it died again and was towed to the dealer. I am so frustrated. I can't keep this car because I cannot keep having it die on me, but I do love driving it. I will be very sad to get rid of it. I cannot understand how this keeps happening. I take good care of this car and it only has 69,000 miles. BUYER BEWARE.

German Tecnology Fails on snow Irv Crump , 02/04/2016 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful It is not a car for everyone. It's a car that the younger generation will fall in love with just like in the 60's. It's is somewhat of a culture in itself. I get more looks from my fellow drivers than most other cars on the road. VW has kept this car true to original design with many creature features that put a smile on your face from the first day you drive the new Beetle. It is priced well with few opitons and many includes. This car was garaged and not driven for the first year and has been garaged since owned.