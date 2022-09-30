Skip to main content
2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Atlas

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Atlas SUV

SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$48,445*

Total Cash Price

$37,727

SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$54,797*

Total Cash Price

$47,036

SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$52,045*

Total Cash Price

$45,099

SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$58,405*

Total Cash Price

$52,315

SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$57,103*

Total Cash Price

$49,888

SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$54,813*

Total Cash Price

$44,895

SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$54,621*

Total Cash Price

$43,133

SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$51,178*

Total Cash Price

$39,323

SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$56,891*

Total Cash Price

$47,984

SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$60,687*

Total Cash Price

$55,827

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$18,931

Taxes & Fees

$1,741

Financing

$3,556

Fuel

$15,439

Insurance

$4,552

Repairs

$1,128

Maintenance

$3,098

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$382$493$1,030$1,140$3,098
Repairs$0$0$0$445$683$1,128
Taxes & Fees$1,557$46$46$46$46$1,741
Financing$1,241$987$722$446$160$3,556
Depreciation$4,116$3,606$3,414$4,003$3,792$18,931
Fuel$2,908$2,995$3,085$3,178$3,273$15,439
True Cost to Own®$10,724$8,895$8,669$10,089$10,068$48,445

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$465$487$1,112$1,134$3,251
Repairs$0$0$0$433$664$1,097
Taxes & Fees$1,928$46$46$46$46$2,112
Financing$1,547$1,230$901$556$199$4,433
Depreciation$8,677$3,851$3,646$4,276$4,049$24,499
Fuel$2,798$2,881$2,968$3,057$3,149$14,853
True Cost to Own®$15,852$9,352$8,957$10,421$10,215$54,797

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$376$487$1,019$1,134$3,069
Repairs$0$0$0$388$596$984
Taxes & Fees$1,851$46$46$46$46$2,035
Financing$1,484$1,179$863$534$191$4,251
Depreciation$7,061$3,709$3,511$4,119$3,901$22,301
Fuel$2,798$2,881$2,968$3,057$3,149$14,853
True Cost to Own®$14,096$9,070$8,784$10,104$9,991$52,045

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas SUV SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$465$487$1,112$1,134$3,251
Repairs$0$0$0$433$664$1,097
Taxes & Fees$2,138$46$46$46$46$2,322
Financing$1,721$1,368$1,001$619$222$4,931
Depreciation$8,786$4,532$4,287$5,029$4,765$27,399
Fuel$2,798$2,881$2,968$3,057$3,149$14,853
True Cost to Own®$16,345$10,171$9,698$11,237$10,954$58,405

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$465$487$1,112$1,134$3,251
Repairs$0$0$0$433$664$1,097
Taxes & Fees$2,042$46$46$46$46$2,226
Financing$1,641$1,305$954$591$211$4,702
Depreciation$8,282$4,415$4,179$4,903$4,643$26,422
Fuel$2,798$2,881$2,968$3,057$3,149$14,853
True Cost to Own®$15,665$9,991$9,543$11,083$10,821$57,103

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$471$493$1,123$1,140$3,280
Repairs$0$0$0$489$751$1,240
Taxes & Fees$1,843$46$46$46$46$2,027
Financing$1,477$1,174$859$531$190$4,231
Depreciation$7,220$3,924$3,711$4,354$4,125$23,334
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$14,484$9,627$9,245$10,808$10,649$54,813

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$382$493$1,030$1,140$3,098
Repairs$0$0$0$445$683$1,128
Taxes & Fees$1,772$46$46$46$46$1,956
Financing$1,419$1,128$825$511$182$4,065
Depreciation$6,525$4,348$4,113$4,827$4,570$24,383
Fuel$2,908$2,995$3,085$3,178$3,273$15,439
True Cost to Own®$13,526$9,778$9,471$10,978$10,868$54,621

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$471$493$1,123$1,140$3,280
Repairs$0$0$0$489$751$1,240
Taxes & Fees$1,621$46$46$46$46$1,805
Financing$1,294$1,028$752$466$166$3,706
Depreciation$6,344$3,434$3,248$3,810$3,610$20,446
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$13,203$8,991$8,675$10,199$10,110$51,178

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$471$493$1,123$1,140$3,280
Repairs$0$0$0$489$751$1,240
Taxes & Fees$1,966$46$46$46$46$2,150
Financing$1,579$1,254$919$567$203$4,522
Depreciation$7,822$4,182$3,956$4,641$4,397$24,998
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$15,311$9,965$9,550$11,131$10,934$56,891

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas SUV SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$465$487$1,112$1,134$3,251
Repairs$0$0$0$433$664$1,097
Taxes & Fees$2,278$46$46$46$46$2,462
Financing$1,837$1,460$1,068$660$237$5,262
Depreciation$9,320$4,843$4,581$5,374$5,092$29,210
Fuel$2,798$2,881$2,968$3,057$3,149$14,853
True Cost to Own®$17,135$10,574$10,059$11,623$11,296$60,687

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

