2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Atlas SUV
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,445*
Total Cash Price
$37,727
SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,797*
Total Cash Price
$47,036
SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,045*
Total Cash Price
$45,099
SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,405*
Total Cash Price
$52,315
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,103*
Total Cash Price
$49,888
SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,813*
Total Cash Price
$44,895
SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,621*
Total Cash Price
$43,133
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,178*
Total Cash Price
$39,323
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,891*
Total Cash Price
$47,984
SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,687*
Total Cash Price
$55,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$382
|$493
|$1,030
|$1,140
|$3,098
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$683
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,557
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,741
|Financing
|$1,241
|$987
|$722
|$446
|$160
|$3,556
|Depreciation
|$4,116
|$3,606
|$3,414
|$4,003
|$3,792
|$18,931
|Fuel
|$2,908
|$2,995
|$3,085
|$3,178
|$3,273
|$15,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,724
|$8,895
|$8,669
|$10,089
|$10,068
|$48,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$465
|$487
|$1,112
|$1,134
|$3,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$433
|$664
|$1,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,928
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,112
|Financing
|$1,547
|$1,230
|$901
|$556
|$199
|$4,433
|Depreciation
|$8,677
|$3,851
|$3,646
|$4,276
|$4,049
|$24,499
|Fuel
|$2,798
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,057
|$3,149
|$14,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,852
|$9,352
|$8,957
|$10,421
|$10,215
|$54,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$376
|$487
|$1,019
|$1,134
|$3,069
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$388
|$596
|$984
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,851
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,035
|Financing
|$1,484
|$1,179
|$863
|$534
|$191
|$4,251
|Depreciation
|$7,061
|$3,709
|$3,511
|$4,119
|$3,901
|$22,301
|Fuel
|$2,798
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,057
|$3,149
|$14,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,096
|$9,070
|$8,784
|$10,104
|$9,991
|$52,045
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas SUV SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$465
|$487
|$1,112
|$1,134
|$3,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$433
|$664
|$1,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,138
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,322
|Financing
|$1,721
|$1,368
|$1,001
|$619
|$222
|$4,931
|Depreciation
|$8,786
|$4,532
|$4,287
|$5,029
|$4,765
|$27,399
|Fuel
|$2,798
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,057
|$3,149
|$14,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,345
|$10,171
|$9,698
|$11,237
|$10,954
|$58,405
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$465
|$487
|$1,112
|$1,134
|$3,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$433
|$664
|$1,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,042
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,226
|Financing
|$1,641
|$1,305
|$954
|$591
|$211
|$4,702
|Depreciation
|$8,282
|$4,415
|$4,179
|$4,903
|$4,643
|$26,422
|Fuel
|$2,798
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,057
|$3,149
|$14,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,665
|$9,991
|$9,543
|$11,083
|$10,821
|$57,103
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$471
|$493
|$1,123
|$1,140
|$3,280
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$489
|$751
|$1,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,843
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,027
|Financing
|$1,477
|$1,174
|$859
|$531
|$190
|$4,231
|Depreciation
|$7,220
|$3,924
|$3,711
|$4,354
|$4,125
|$23,334
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,484
|$9,627
|$9,245
|$10,808
|$10,649
|$54,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$382
|$493
|$1,030
|$1,140
|$3,098
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$683
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,772
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,956
|Financing
|$1,419
|$1,128
|$825
|$511
|$182
|$4,065
|Depreciation
|$6,525
|$4,348
|$4,113
|$4,827
|$4,570
|$24,383
|Fuel
|$2,908
|$2,995
|$3,085
|$3,178
|$3,273
|$15,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,526
|$9,778
|$9,471
|$10,978
|$10,868
|$54,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$471
|$493
|$1,123
|$1,140
|$3,280
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$489
|$751
|$1,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,621
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,805
|Financing
|$1,294
|$1,028
|$752
|$466
|$166
|$3,706
|Depreciation
|$6,344
|$3,434
|$3,248
|$3,810
|$3,610
|$20,446
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,203
|$8,991
|$8,675
|$10,199
|$10,110
|$51,178
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$471
|$493
|$1,123
|$1,140
|$3,280
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$489
|$751
|$1,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,966
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,150
|Financing
|$1,579
|$1,254
|$919
|$567
|$203
|$4,522
|Depreciation
|$7,822
|$4,182
|$3,956
|$4,641
|$4,397
|$24,998
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,311
|$9,965
|$9,550
|$11,131
|$10,934
|$56,891
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas SUV SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$465
|$487
|$1,112
|$1,134
|$3,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$433
|$664
|$1,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,278
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,462
|Financing
|$1,837
|$1,460
|$1,068
|$660
|$237
|$5,262
|Depreciation
|$9,320
|$4,843
|$4,581
|$5,374
|$5,092
|$29,210
|Fuel
|$2,798
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,057
|$3,149
|$14,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,135
|$10,574
|$10,059
|$11,623
|$11,296
|$60,687
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Atlas
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Volkswagen Atlas in Virginia is:not available
