2021 Volkswagen Atlas SE w/Technology Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,945
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|22
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|409.5/468.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$85
|Car-Net Safe and Secure 5-Year
|+$389
|Atlas Adventure Package
|+$1,100
|Atlas MDO Package, Bench Seat
|+$810
|Atlas MDO Package, Captain's Chairs
|+$810
|Combination Assistance Kit
|+$99
|Car-Net Safe and Secure 3-Year
|+$269
|VW Care
|+$195
|2nd-Row Dual Captain's Chairs
|+$695
|Panoramic Sunroof Package
|+$1,200
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leatherette steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Organizing Trays
|+$26
|Luggage Net
|+$100
|Carpeted Mats (Bench Seats)
|+$185
|Carpeted Mats (Captain's Chairs)
|+$185
|Privacy Cover
|+$200
|Rubber Mats Kit (Captain's Chairs)
|+$285
|Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink
|+$325
|Rubber Mats Kit (Bench Seats)
|+$285
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Splash Guards
|+$220
|Volkswagen Logo Puddle Lights
|+$200
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$150
|Side Steps
|+$695
|Roof Rack
|+$365
|Hood Deflector
|+$200
|Accessory Towing Kit
|+$810
|Wheel Locks
|+$80
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|20.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.3 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4253 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|174.6 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5622 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Height
|70.1 in.
|Length
|200.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|96.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1080 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Wheel base
|117.3 in.
|Width
|78.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|255/50R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 20000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
