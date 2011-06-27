  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Atlas
  4. 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Volkswagen Atlas SE Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Atlas
More about the 2021 Atlas
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,905
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)409.5/468.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower235 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Roadside Assistance Kit +$85
Car-Net Safe and Secure 5-Year +$389
Atlas Adventure Package +$1,100
Atlas MDO Package, Bench Seat +$810
Combination Assistance Kit +$99
Car-Net Safe and Secure 3-Year +$269
VW Care +$195
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Organizing Trays +$26
Luggage Net +$100
Carpeted Mats (Bench Seats) +$185
Privacy Cover +$200
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink +$325
Rubber Mats Kit (Bench Seats) +$285
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$220
Volkswagen Logo Puddle Lights +$200
Rear Bumper Applique +$150
Side Steps +$695
Roof Rack +$365
Hood Deflector +$200
Accessory Towing Kit +$810
Wheel Locks +$80
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4253 lbs.
EPA interior volume174.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height70.1 in.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity96.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Wheel base117.3 in.
Width78.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Pure White
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Shetland Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars