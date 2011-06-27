  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Atlas
  4. 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Atlas
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,695
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on 2020 Volkswagen Atlas S
Find a Dealer
vw.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,695
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,695
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,695
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
2nd-Row Dual Captain's Chairsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,695
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
480 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,695
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,695
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,695
Carpeted Mats (Bench Seats)yes
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Rubber Mats Kit (Captain's Chairs)yes
Luggage Netyes
Privacy Coveryes
Rubber Mats Kit (Bench Seats)yes
Carpeted Mats (Captain's Chairs)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,695
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,695
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,695
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,695
Side Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Trailer Hatch Extrasyes
Roof Rackyes
Hood Deflectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,695
Maximum cargo capacity96.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.4 degrees
Length198.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Height70.0 in.
EPA interior volume174.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.3 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,695
Exterior Colors
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Pure White
  • Racing Green
  • Aurora Red Metallic
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black and Quartzite, leather
  • Mauro Brown and Black, leather
  • Shetland Beige and Quartzite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,695
21 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
265/45R21 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes

Related 2021 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars