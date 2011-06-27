  1. Home
2021 Volkswagen Atlas S 4MOTION Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,445
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,445
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,445
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,445
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,445
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,445
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,445
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,445
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,445
Carpeted Mats (Bench Seats)yes
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Luggage Netyes
Privacy Coveryes
Rubber Mats Kit (Bench Seats)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,445
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,445
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,445
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,445
Side Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Towing Kityes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Roof Rackyes
Hood Deflectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,445
Maximum cargo capacity96.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.4 degrees
Length198.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Height70.0 in.
EPA interior volume174.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.3 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,445
Exterior Colors
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Pure White
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,445
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,445
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes

