2020 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Atlas
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Panoramic Sunroof Packageyes
2nd-Row Dual Captain's Chairsyes
Towing Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Mats (Bench Seats)yes
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Rubber Mats Kit (Captain's Chairs)yes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mats Kit (Bench Seats)yes
Privacy Coveryes
Carpeted Mats (Captain's Chairs)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front head room41.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Side Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Accessory Towing Kityes
Trailer Hatch Extrasyes
Hood Deflectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity96.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.4 degrees
Length198.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Height70.0 in.
EPA interior volume174.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.3 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Shetland Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
255/50R20 tiresyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
