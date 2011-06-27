Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,340
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|6 yr./ 72000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|334.8/465.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|266 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|R-Line Package
|yes
|2nd-Row Captain's Chairs Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Rearview Mirror w/Homelink
|yes
|Luggage Net
|yes
|Rubber Mat Kit
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folds into floor third row seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|Bumper Applique
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Trailer Hatch Extras
|yes
|Hood Deflector
|yes
|Roof Rack
|yes
|Paint Protection
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|96.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4336 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5732 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.6 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|20.4 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1213 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.4 degrees
|Length
|198.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Height
|70.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|153.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|117.3 in.
|Width
|78.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|245/60R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|6 yr./ 72000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 72000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
