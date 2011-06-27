  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Atlas
  4. Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 Launch Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Atlas
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,750
See Atlas Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,750
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,750
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,750
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,750
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,750
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,750
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,750
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,750
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,750
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folds into floor third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,750
Trailer Hitchyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Hood Deflectoryes
Roof Rackyes
Paint Protectionyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,750
Maximum cargo capacity96.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4336 lbs.
Gross weight5732 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Maximum payload1213 lbs.
Angle of departure22.4 degrees
Length198.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height70.0 in.
EPA interior volume153.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.3 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,750
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Fortana Red
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Beige
  • Kurkuma Yellow Metallic
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,750
245/60R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,750
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Atlas Inventory

Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 Launch Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles