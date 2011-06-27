  1. Home
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE w/Technology Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,940
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,940
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,940
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)409.2/483.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,940
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,940
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,940
R-Line Packageyes
2nd-Row Captain's Chairs Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,940
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,940
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,940
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,940
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,940
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,940
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front head room41.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,940
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folds into floor third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,940
Trailer Hitchyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Hood Deflectoryes
Roof Rackyes
Paint Protectionyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,940
Maximum cargo capacity96.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.4 degrees
Length198.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Height70.0 in.
EPA interior volume153.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.3 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,940
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Fortana Red
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Beige
  • Kurkuma Yellow Metallic
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shetland Gray, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,940
245/60R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,940
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,940
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
