Monthly Update for September 2018 - 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Long-Term Road Test

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: Monthly Update for September 2018

by Cameron Rogers, Staff Writer

Where Did We Drive It?

The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas has been in our fleet for a few months now, which is typically when the new-car smell wears off and we start taking it to task for any flaw, egregious or slight. But judging from this month's logbook comments, we're still singing the Atlas' praises. Lackadaisical acceleration and dull cabin design aside, we haven't really found much to fault the Atlas for. Its all-round excellence is why we recently rated the 2018 Atlas four out of five stars overall.

The Atlas mostly stayed around Los Angeles this month, though Mike took the family on a camping trip to San Clemente one weekend. Read on to find how the city-heavy month affected overall fuel economy.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Dan's Oregon trip in July and August temporarily boosted the Atlas' overall fuel economy, but September's full month of urban driving normalized the results. For the record, monthly fuel economy in July and August were 19.7 mpg and 19.0 mpg, respectively, while we posted a middling 16.0 mpg in September.

Overall fuel economy fell from 19.5 mpg to 18.7 mpg, which is still pretty close to the 19 mpg EPA combined estimate.

Average lifetime mpg: 18.7

EPA mpg rating: 19 combined (17 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 25.9

Best range: 397.6 miles

Current odometer: 6,173 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

Since our last update, NHTSA has issued two Atlas recalls. The first (campaign number 18V-536) affects an estimated 8,416 vehicles built between March 5, 2017, and June 12, 2018. The brake caliper bracket bolts might not have been torqued correctly, which can cause the bracket to loosen and the brake caliper to move on the steering knuckle.

The second (campaign number 18V-537) affects an estimated 9,685 vehicles built between November 17, 2016, and August 18, 2017. An HVAC drain tube may have been twisted during installation, causing water to drain into the cabin or onto the airbag control module. An airbag control module malfunction may cause the airbags to deploy unintentionally.

Buyers were expected to be notified by October 14, and dealer replacement parts were expected to be available that day. You can also check your VIN on NHTSA's website or Volkswagen's website to see if your Atlas is affected.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I drove the Atlas for the first time this weekend and came away very impressed. It is quiet, comfortable, and fairly easy to maneuver in parking lots of varying sizes. The front end feels wide initially due to its flat hood, but it's something you quickly get accustomed to." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

Interior

"I am impressed by the Atlas as a kid-hauler.

"Access: The rear door opening is exceptionally wide, and the door itself swings open 90 degrees. It makes the door heavy for kids to open, especially in the tight quarters of parking lots. But I do appreciate how easy it is to maneuver my heavyweight front-facing toddler seat into the car.

"Installation: The LATCH anchors are easily accessed, as is the seatback-mounted top tether. A well-placed seat-folding lever beside the headrest means I don't have to climb into the cargo area to clip or tighten the upper tether either. I don't have to remove the headrests because they lift high enough to clear the top of the child seat.

"Seat pros: The seatbacks recline and the lower cushions slide fore and aft. The double-wide Atlas seat bottoms allow for the entire child seat base to fit, unlike some cars where they hang over into the next seat. This allows me to recline the seats to an optimal safe-yet-sleep-ready position. Maybe it's my own peeve, but when the sandman visits and the seats are too upright, kids get into that awkward chin-in-the-chest, head-bobbing routine. I can't stand seeing it.

"Seat cons: Going back to the sliding second-row seats — they don't slide very far. There is enough space that tikes headed for the third row can probably wriggle past. Anyone larger requires Cirque du Soleil levels of flexibility, involving scaling the second row, climbing through the cargo area or removing and reinstalling the child seats. At the very least, all options qualify as annoying.

"Still, the pros far outweigh the cons when it comes to the kid-friendly Atlas. It is shaping up to be one of my favorites in this segment." ‐ Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations

Cargo Space

"Last weekend we loaded the Atlas for a two-night beach camping trip. We packed light. Regardless, with the third row down we had space for a cooler, tent, chairs, sleeping bags and more. And there was room to spare. I'd consider it equally as good in the cargo department as the three-row Explorer we left parked in the garage." — Mike Schmidt