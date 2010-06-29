Monthly Update for November 2018 - 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Long-Term Road Test

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: Monthly Update for November 2018

by Cameron Rogers, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

After October's surfing road trips, our 2018 Volkswagen Atlas resumed a normal month of commuting duties in November. Few of our editors took our big SUV outside of greater L.A., but there were plenty of day trips. Josh drove to Ventura for a quick round of golf, while I transported my family between relatives' homes on Thanksgiving.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The Atlas racked up about 1,270 miles in November and used 75 gallons of 87 octane fuel, for a monthly average of 16.8 mpg. The Volkswagen's overall fuel economy has been trending down since we broke it in with an Oregon road trip shortly after we received it in July.

I've been trying to figure out why the Atlas is underperforming relative to its estimates, and I think I know what's going on. Simply put, the massive cabin is perfect for shuttling duties, and that's exactly what we've been doing. But three-row crossovers are also great for road trips, and outside of Dan Edmunds' trip to Oregon, we haven't really allowed the Atlas to stretch its legs.

We had a Land Rover Discovery in the fleet until recently, and I surmise that our editors gravitated toward its more luxurious cabin for long hauls. Now that the Discovery has gone back to Land Rover, I think we'll naturally start showing the Atlas some love. Expect to see the overall average rise going forward.

Average lifetime mpg: 18

EPA mpg rating: 19 combined (17 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 25.9

Best range: 397.6 miles

Current odometer: 9,224 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I don't think of the 3.6-liter V6 engine as one of the Atlas' strengths. Sure, it's part of the 'narrow-angle' lineage, which means it's descended from the racy VR6 that used to spice up models such as the Corrado sport coupe. But let's be real. There's nothing racy about this one. It moves out well enough once you hit 4,000 rpm. But below that, it lacks oomph, and above that, it starts to lose a touch of composure. If I didn't already know its granddaddy was the VR6, I never would have guessed. Drive the Atlas V6 back to back with the V6-powered Honda Pilot, and I bet you'll rank the Honda engine No. 1." — Josh Sadlier, senior manager, content strategy

"One thing the Atlas will never be praised for is feeling small and nimble. Yeah, I know, these big three-row crossovers are, well, big. But I find the Atlas particularly bus-like from behind the wheel. Some larger vehicles have the desirable trait of seeming to shrink a size or two at speed. Sorry, Atlas. Not you." — Josh Sadlier

Technology

"The Atlas has one of the finest tech interfaces in the industry. It's easy to navigate and quick to respond to user inputs. Like the Atlas itself, the menus aren't extraordinarily attractive, but they are highly functional. Most of the virtual buttons disappear as you move your hand away from the touchscreen, reducing visual clutter when you aren't actively using it. And as Kathleen pointed out last month, the ability to preview songs before actually selecting a radio station is exceptionally helpful. Just turn the dial until you find a song you like, then click the dial to enter. It's such a simple idea, and yet only a handful of user interfaces offer such a feature." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor