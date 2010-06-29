Monthly Update for January 2019 - 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Long-Term Road Test

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: Monthly Update for January 2019

by Cameron Rogers, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We didn't take our 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE on any record-breaking trips in January. Instead, we drove it around L.A. and used it as family transport. Even so, we did take it on a few highway runs to stretch its legs and keep up our respectable monthly fuel economy average.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We added 1,870 miles to the Atlas' odometer in January. It was a relatively city-heavy month for the Atlas, but we were able to take a few day trips to bring the monthly average up to 17.4 mpg. Though it remains a few ticks shy of the EPA combined rating of 19 mpg, it's still pretty close, especially since the vast majority of the SUV's miles have come from low-speed city driving.

On a brighter note, it looks like we'll hit our yearly target of 20,000 miles with ease. It can sometimes be a struggle to break the 20K-mile mark, especially with cars we aren't particularly fond of (see our 2018 Mini Countryman S E Hybrid Wrap-Up). But the Atlas is popular with our staff. Not only is it tremendously practical, we don't really have any major complaints either. We like it so much that the Atlas is currently No. 3 on our list of top-rated midsize three-row SUVs.

Average lifetime mpg: 18.5

EPA mpg rating: 19 combined (17 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 25.9

Best range: 397.6 miles

Current odometer: 13,301 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"I take road trips to Las Vegas a couple of times a year, typically traveling with five other people and their luggage. I generally try to get a large vehicle from our fleet, so we only have to take one car. Minivans are the best for this trip because they have enough third-row head- and legroom for adults, along with deep cargo wells with plenty of storage.

"Midsize SUVs, which can technically hold the same number of people, are a mixed bag. Some, like the Toyota Highlander, don't have back seats large enough for adults. (It's the reason my group split up in a trip we took a few years ago; I took three people in our Kia Cadenza instead.) Others, like the Honda Pilot, have room for adults and, surprisingly, their luggage as well.

"The Volkswagen Atlas' vast interior and sizable cargo area make it suitable for long-distance driving with a car full of people. It's definitely the SUV I'll take on the next Vegas trip." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor