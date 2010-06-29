Monthly Update for December 2018 - 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Long-Term Road Test

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: Monthly Update for December 2018

by Cameron Rogers, Reviews Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

For the past few months, we've used our long-term 2018 Volkswagen Atlas as a commuter car, shuffling between work, home and various school functions. In other words, we've driven the Atlas in conditions it would face 99 percent of the time in the real world. But we haven't taken it on a proper, multi-day road trip since Dan Edmunds drove it to Oregon shortly after we got it last July.

Our city-intensive driving patterns have sunk the Atlas' overall fuel economy compared against its EPA estimates. That changed in December. An Edmunds colleague outside of our department took his family to Big Bear, a ski town in our local mountains, over the holiday break and gave us much-needed road trip data while increasing the Atlas' overall fuel economy.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We drove the Atlas 2,200 miles in December, far more than any other month since July. Monthly fuel economy was impressive. At 19.1 mpg, it encompassed a healthy mix of city and high-speed driving. All the highway driving boosted the Atlas' overall fuel economy from 18 mpg to 18.7, just a few ticks short of its 19 mpg combined rating.

Another road trip or two, and the Atlas will be right on target. We'll have to stretch its legs a little bit anyway, as the Atlas is falling slightly short of the 1,800 miles we try to pack onto our long-term cars each month.

Average lifetime mpg: 18.7

EPA mpg rating: 19 combined (17 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 25.9

Best range: 397.6 miles

Current odometer: 11,427 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

According to the NHTSA, certain 2018-2019 Volkswagen Atlas and 2019 Volkswagen Jetta models are being recalled because the car may not warn drivers when the key is left in the ignition and the door is opened. The recall is set to begin on January 18, 2019. More information is available here (campaign number 18V824000). Our Atlas is unaffected because it has keyless ignition.

"This morning I dropped the Atlas off at Santa Monica Volkswagen for its 10,000-mile service. I didn't have an appointment. Still, I figured I'd be OK by arriving at 7 a.m. when the service center opened.

"My adviser reassured me that was the case, giving an estimated completion time of noon. But I heard nothing back from him by the time noon rolled around. At 2 p.m., I called and left a voicemail. He finally returned my call at 3:30, with no acknowledgment of the disparity between the expectation he set more than eight hours earlier and reality. It was certainly frustrating. It was also ironic since he started a conversation at drop-off about how inconsiderate some customers can be toward him. Regardless, the car was ready for pickup.

"Service included replacing the oil and oil filter, topping off various fluids, rotating the tires, and three warranty recall campaigns:

"WV03 — check the brake caliper bolts (which were OK)

46H6 — check the seat belt buckles and add owner's manual supplement

23X1 — ECM update and battery charge

"Total cost for the service was $97.44." — Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"Our editors seem split on whether the V6 is adequate for such a large and heavy SUV. Josh, Will and Brent have noted the Atlas' lack of low-end response, but I disagree. True, the Atlas won't win in a stoplight race against some of its rivals — the Pilot and the CX-9 are quicker — but I think acceleration feels perfectly natural around town.

"And I don't mean in stop-and-go L.A. traffic either. Pushing from zero to a cruising speed of 45 mph is smooth, effortless and, according to my butt-dyno, pretty quick. I don't know why these guys are flooring it all over town and complaining when the Atlas doesn't ram the car ahead quickly enough, but the V6 feels good to me." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor

Interior

"Not all cars are perfect, and for me, the Atlas' weak spot is its interior design. The dashboard is drab and plain. Some would call it 'understated' or 'minimalist,' but I think it's downright ugly. There's a ton of plastic everywhere, and none of it looks or feels substantial or expensive. It's not anything that would prevent me from buying the Atlas — its other strengths outweigh this drawback — but the Atlas doesn't look like it earns its price tag. The fact that you can only get real leather on the top-trim, nearly $50,000 SEL Premium (most others come with faux leather) is outrageous." — Cameron Rogers