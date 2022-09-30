Skip to main content
2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Atlas Cross Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG21/25 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)390.6/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower235 hp @ 5,400 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,091 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
*Starting MSRP of $33,910 for a 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 2.0L TSI® with 8-speed automatic transmission. Prices exclude destination, taxes, title, other options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length195.5 in.
Overall width without mirrors78.3 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheelbase117.3 in.
EPA interior volume152.3 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.3 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity77.8 cu.ft.
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Angle of approach18.8 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Curb weight4,123 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Maximum payload1,091 lbs.
Gross weight5,467 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Beige and Titan Black, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Front hip room58.2 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear hip room58.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Memory card slotyes
Power Feature
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leatherette steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/60R18 tiresyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Extended Range Remote Start +$525
Packages
Combination Assistance Kit +$105
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year +$285
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year +$399
VW Care +$235
Cross Sport MDO Package +$893
Roadside Assistance Kit +$90
Interior Options
Privacy Cover +$230
Luggage Net +$110
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink Connect +$385
Organizing Trays +$50
Rubber Mats Kit +$278
Carpeted Mats +$178
First Aid Kit +$40
Exterior Options
Volkswagen Logo Puddle Lights +$230
Roof Rack +$445
Wheel Locks +$84
