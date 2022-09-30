2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,910
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|21/25 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|23 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|390.6/465.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.6 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 5,400 rpm
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,091 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|195.5 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|78.3 in.
|Height
|67.8 in.
|Wheelbase
|117.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|152.3 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|40.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77.8 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.1 in.
|Angle of approach
|18.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,123 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,091 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,467 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|Front hip room
|58.2 in.
|Leatherette
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.6 in.
|Rear hip room
|58.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Memory card slot
|yes
|Power Feature
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leatherette steering wheel
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|245/60R18 tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Extended Range Remote Start
|+$525
|Packages
|Combination Assistance Kit
|+$105
|Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year
|+$285
|Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year
|+$399
|VW Care
|+$235
|Cross Sport MDO Package
|+$893
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$90
|Interior Options
|Privacy Cover
|+$230
|Luggage Net
|+$110
|Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink Connect
|+$385
|Organizing Trays
|+$50
|Rubber Mats Kit
|+$278
|Carpeted Mats
|+$178
|First Aid Kit
|+$40
|Exterior Options
|Volkswagen Logo Puddle Lights
|+$230
|Roof Rack
|+$445
|Wheel Locks
|+$84
