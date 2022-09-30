2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Atlas Cross Sport SUV
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,272*
Total Cash Price
$37,284
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,695*
Total Cash Price
$39,183
SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,200*
Total Cash Price
$43,919
SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,841*
Total Cash Price
$42,599
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,275*
Total Cash Price
$47,633
SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,930*
Total Cash Price
$44,520
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,483*
Total Cash Price
$49,531
SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,672*
Total Cash Price
$49,902
SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,977*
Total Cash Price
$45,814
SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,878*
Total Cash Price
$54,785
SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,082*
Total Cash Price
$51,862
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$756
|$782
|$809
|$838
|$3,915
|Maintenance
|$53
|$382
|$493
|$1,030
|$1,140
|$3,098
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$683
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,539
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,723
|Financing
|$1,227
|$975
|$713
|$441
|$158
|$3,514
|Depreciation
|$6,224
|$3,221
|$3,048
|$3,576
|$3,386
|$19,455
|Fuel
|$2,908
|$2,995
|$3,085
|$3,178
|$3,273
|$15,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,681
|$8,375
|$8,167
|$9,525
|$9,524
|$48,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$777
|$804
|$833
|$862
|$4,027
|Maintenance
|$53
|$471
|$493
|$1,123
|$1,140
|$3,280
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$489
|$751
|$1,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,615
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,799
|Financing
|$1,289
|$1,025
|$750
|$463
|$166
|$3,693
|Depreciation
|$6,650
|$3,373
|$3,192
|$3,745
|$3,547
|$20,507
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,400
|$8,825
|$8,512
|$10,023
|$9,935
|$50,695
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$471
|$493
|$1,123
|$1,140
|$3,280
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$489
|$751
|$1,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,804
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,988
|Financing
|$1,445
|$1,148
|$841
|$519
|$186
|$4,139
|Depreciation
|$7,206
|$3,809
|$3,604
|$4,229
|$4,004
|$22,852
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,399
|$9,486
|$9,120
|$10,671
|$10,524
|$54,200
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$756
|$782
|$809
|$838
|$3,915
|Maintenance
|$53
|$382
|$493
|$1,030
|$1,140
|$3,098
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$683
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,751
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,935
|Financing
|$1,401
|$1,114
|$816
|$504
|$180
|$4,015
|Depreciation
|$7,254
|$3,665
|$3,469
|$4,070
|$3,853
|$22,311
|Fuel
|$2,908
|$2,995
|$3,085
|$3,178
|$3,273
|$15,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,097
|$8,958
|$8,691
|$10,082
|$10,013
|$51,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$777
|$804
|$833
|$862
|$4,027
|Maintenance
|$53
|$471
|$493
|$1,123
|$1,140
|$3,280
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$489
|$751
|$1,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,952
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,136
|Financing
|$1,567
|$1,246
|$911
|$564
|$201
|$4,489
|Depreciation
|$8,118
|$4,098
|$3,879
|$4,550
|$4,309
|$24,954
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,483
|$9,771
|$9,360
|$10,929
|$10,732
|$56,275
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$376
|$487
|$1,019
|$1,134
|$3,069
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$388
|$596
|$984
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,828
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,012
|Financing
|$1,465
|$1,164
|$852
|$527
|$188
|$4,196
|Depreciation
|$7,483
|$3,841
|$3,636
|$4,265
|$4,039
|$23,264
|Fuel
|$2,798
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,057
|$3,149
|$14,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,476
|$9,187
|$8,898
|$10,243
|$10,126
|$52,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$465
|$487
|$1,112
|$1,134
|$3,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$433
|$664
|$1,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,027
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,211
|Financing
|$1,629
|$1,296
|$948
|$586
|$209
|$4,668
|Depreciation
|$8,264
|$4,281
|$4,052
|$4,753
|$4,501
|$25,851
|Fuel
|$2,798
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,057
|$3,149
|$14,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,620
|$9,848
|$9,410
|$10,928
|$10,677
|$56,483
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$955
|$989
|$1,023
|$1,059
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$53
|$471
|$493
|$1,123
|$1,140
|$3,280
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$489
|$751
|$1,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,042
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,226
|Financing
|$1,642
|$1,305
|$955
|$590
|$211
|$4,703
|Depreciation
|$8,472
|$4,297
|$4,067
|$4,771
|$4,518
|$26,125
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,174
|$10,207
|$9,777
|$11,366
|$11,148
|$58,672
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$465
|$487
|$1,112
|$1,134
|$3,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$433
|$664
|$1,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,879
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,063
|Financing
|$1,507
|$1,198
|$877
|$542
|$194
|$4,318
|Depreciation
|$7,522
|$3,973
|$3,760
|$4,411
|$4,177
|$23,843
|Fuel
|$2,798
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,057
|$3,149
|$14,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,608
|$9,442
|$9,047
|$10,542
|$10,338
|$53,977
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$465
|$487
|$1,112
|$1,134
|$3,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$433
|$664
|$1,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,237
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,421
|Financing
|$1,802
|$1,433
|$1,048
|$649
|$231
|$5,163
|Depreciation
|$9,042
|$4,747
|$4,492
|$5,270
|$4,990
|$28,541
|Fuel
|$2,798
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,057
|$3,149
|$14,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,781
|$10,451
|$9,950
|$11,508
|$11,188
|$59,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$879
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,552
|Maintenance
|$53
|$465
|$487
|$1,112
|$1,134
|$3,251
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$433
|$664
|$1,097
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,120
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,304
|Financing
|$1,706
|$1,356
|$993
|$613
|$220
|$4,888
|Depreciation
|$8,776
|$4,469
|$4,230
|$4,963
|$4,699
|$27,137
|Fuel
|$2,798
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,057
|$3,149
|$14,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,302
|$10,096
|$9,633
|$11,165
|$10,886
|$58,082
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Atlas Cross Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport in Virginia is:not available
