Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
  4. 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
  5. Cost to Own

2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Atlas Cross Sport
More about the 2023 Atlas Cross Sport

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Atlas Cross Sport SUV

SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$48,272*

Total Cash Price

$37,284

SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$50,695*

Total Cash Price

$39,183

SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$54,200*

Total Cash Price

$43,919

SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$51,841*

Total Cash Price

$42,599

SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$56,275*

Total Cash Price

$47,633

SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$52,930*

Total Cash Price

$44,520

SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$56,483*

Total Cash Price

$49,531

SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$58,672*

Total Cash Price

$49,902

SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$53,977*

Total Cash Price

$45,814

SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$59,878*

Total Cash Price

$54,785

SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$58,082*

Total Cash Price

$51,862

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$19,455

Taxes & Fees

$1,723

Financing

$3,514

Fuel

$15,439

Insurance

$3,915

Repairs

$1,128

Maintenance

$3,098

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$730$756$782$809$838$3,915
Maintenance$53$382$493$1,030$1,140$3,098
Repairs$0$0$0$445$683$1,128
Taxes & Fees$1,539$46$46$46$46$1,723
Financing$1,227$975$713$441$158$3,514
Depreciation$6,224$3,221$3,048$3,576$3,386$19,455
Fuel$2,908$2,995$3,085$3,178$3,273$15,439
True Cost to Own®$12,681$8,375$8,167$9,525$9,524$48,272

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$751$777$804$833$862$4,027
Maintenance$53$471$493$1,123$1,140$3,280
Repairs$0$0$0$489$751$1,240
Taxes & Fees$1,615$46$46$46$46$1,799
Financing$1,289$1,025$750$463$166$3,693
Depreciation$6,650$3,373$3,192$3,745$3,547$20,507
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$13,400$8,825$8,512$10,023$9,935$50,695

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$471$493$1,123$1,140$3,280
Repairs$0$0$0$489$751$1,240
Taxes & Fees$1,804$46$46$46$46$1,988
Financing$1,445$1,148$841$519$186$4,139
Depreciation$7,206$3,809$3,604$4,229$4,004$22,852
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$14,399$9,486$9,120$10,671$10,524$54,200

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$730$756$782$809$838$3,915
Maintenance$53$382$493$1,030$1,140$3,098
Repairs$0$0$0$445$683$1,128
Taxes & Fees$1,751$46$46$46$46$1,935
Financing$1,401$1,114$816$504$180$4,015
Depreciation$7,254$3,665$3,469$4,070$3,853$22,311
Fuel$2,908$2,995$3,085$3,178$3,273$15,439
True Cost to Own®$14,097$8,958$8,691$10,082$10,013$51,841

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$751$777$804$833$862$4,027
Maintenance$53$471$493$1,123$1,140$3,280
Repairs$0$0$0$489$751$1,240
Taxes & Fees$1,952$46$46$46$46$2,136
Financing$1,567$1,246$911$564$201$4,489
Depreciation$8,118$4,098$3,879$4,550$4,309$24,954
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$15,483$9,771$9,360$10,929$10,732$56,275

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$376$487$1,019$1,134$3,069
Repairs$0$0$0$388$596$984
Taxes & Fees$1,828$46$46$46$46$2,012
Financing$1,465$1,164$852$527$188$4,196
Depreciation$7,483$3,841$3,636$4,265$4,039$23,264
Fuel$2,798$2,881$2,968$3,057$3,149$14,853
True Cost to Own®$14,476$9,187$8,898$10,243$10,126$52,930

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$465$487$1,112$1,134$3,251
Repairs$0$0$0$433$664$1,097
Taxes & Fees$2,027$46$46$46$46$2,211
Financing$1,629$1,296$948$586$209$4,668
Depreciation$8,264$4,281$4,052$4,753$4,501$25,851
Fuel$2,798$2,881$2,968$3,057$3,149$14,853
True Cost to Own®$15,620$9,848$9,410$10,928$10,677$56,483

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$923$955$989$1,023$1,059$4,949
Maintenance$53$471$493$1,123$1,140$3,280
Repairs$0$0$0$489$751$1,240
Taxes & Fees$2,042$46$46$46$46$2,226
Financing$1,642$1,305$955$590$211$4,703
Depreciation$8,472$4,297$4,067$4,771$4,518$26,125
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$16,174$10,207$9,777$11,366$11,148$58,672

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$465$487$1,112$1,134$3,251
Repairs$0$0$0$433$664$1,097
Taxes & Fees$1,879$46$46$46$46$2,063
Financing$1,507$1,198$877$542$194$4,318
Depreciation$7,522$3,973$3,760$4,411$4,177$23,843
Fuel$2,798$2,881$2,968$3,057$3,149$14,853
True Cost to Own®$14,608$9,442$9,047$10,542$10,338$53,977

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SEL Premium R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$465$487$1,112$1,134$3,251
Repairs$0$0$0$433$664$1,097
Taxes & Fees$2,237$46$46$46$46$2,421
Financing$1,802$1,433$1,048$649$231$5,163
Depreciation$9,042$4,747$4,492$5,270$4,990$28,541
Fuel$2,798$2,881$2,968$3,057$3,149$14,853
True Cost to Own®$16,781$10,451$9,950$11,508$11,188$59,878

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Atlas Cross Sport SUV SEL R-Line Black 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$879$909$941$974$4,552
Maintenance$53$465$487$1,112$1,134$3,251
Repairs$0$0$0$433$664$1,097
Taxes & Fees$2,120$46$46$46$46$2,304
Financing$1,706$1,356$993$613$220$4,888
Depreciation$8,776$4,469$4,230$4,963$4,699$27,137
Fuel$2,798$2,881$2,968$3,057$3,149$14,853
True Cost to Own®$16,302$10,096$9,633$11,165$10,886$58,082

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Atlas Cross Sport 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Advertisement
Build Your Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
At a Glance:
  • 5 Colors
  • 5 Trims
  • $33,910*starting MSRP
Build & Pricevw.com
*Starting MSRP of $33,910 for a 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 2.0L TSI® with 8-speed automatic transmission. Prices exclude destination, taxes, title, other options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates