- $500 Auto Show for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $1,000 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Auto Show for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Program Description: During the Program Period VWoA will pay an Auto Show Bonus amount towards the lease or purchase of select new and unused Volkswagen models. The VWoA Bonus will only be provided to eligible recipients of the Auto Show Certificate. Auto Show Certificate recipients will have approximately 90 days to redeem for the purchase or lease of an eligible Volkswagen model.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Volkswagen will provide up to $1,000 towards the purchase and installation of lift equipment, carriers, hand controls, pedal extensions or other assistance equipment on any eligible new Volkswagen model
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Special Military and Veteran Program to customers who meet one of the following criteria: Military: i) Active Duty U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) ii) U.S. Military Veterans iii) U.S. Military Retirees
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Special College Grad Program to customers within 6 months of graduation, or have graduated no more than 24 months prior to the date of credit application from one of the following: - a two or four year accredited college - an accredited Associate's, Bachelor's, Master's or Doctorate program - an accredited Registered Nursing or Licensed Practical Nursing School.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
First Responder for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/05/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
