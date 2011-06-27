2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|409.5/468.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|VW Care
|yes
|Combination Assistance Kit
|yes
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|yes
|Cross Sport MDO Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|leatherette steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|Rubber Mats Kit
|yes
|Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink
|yes
|Luggage Net
|yes
|Carpeted Mats
|yes
|Privacy Cover
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|Side Steps
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Volkswagen Logo Puddle Lights
|yes
|Roof Rack
|yes
|Hood Deflector
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4098 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5445 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|40.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|20.4 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1080 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.4 degrees
|Length
|195.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Height
|68.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|152.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|117.3 in.
|Width
|78.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|All season tires
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|245/60R18 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,205
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 20000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
