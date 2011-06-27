  1. Home
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4MOTION Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,105
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,105
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Cross Sport MDO Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,105
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,105
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Rubber Mats Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Luggage Netyes
Carpeted Matsyes
Privacy Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,105
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,105
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Side Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Volkswagen Logo Puddle Lightsyes
Roof Rackyes
Hood Deflectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Maximum cargo capacity77.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4284 lbs.
Gross weight5688 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Angle of departure22.4 degrees
Length195.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height68.3 in.
EPA interior volume152.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.3 in.
Width78.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Tourmaline Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Beige, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,105
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/60R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,105
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

