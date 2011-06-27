2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Consumer Reviews
TOTAL SURPRISE - GR8 FOR TALL DRIVERS
Full disclosure - did copious research and this car wasn't even on my radar (I actually didn't know it existed) and came within literal minutes of buying a Hyundai Palisade when the dealer "forgot" 2000 worth of extra fees. Goodbye. Sat in a Lexus RX350 and it was tight but fine but still didn't feel comfortable. (I'm 6'5" 260) and it wasn't cheap by any means. Dejected I decided to start my search over and stumbled on a reddit review by a 6'7" driver who SWORE that the Atlas was the most comfortable he had ever been in a car in his life. Started doing research on said Atlas and stumbled across the new Cross Sport - which is literally the Atlas without a third row and a MUCH nicer interior. I ended up getting the V6 SEL and I have to say it's absolutely stunning for the price point. I literally saved 8000 dollars over the Palisade and I like the look and the engine better. MOST OF ALL I have never been more comfortable in the driver seat of any car I have owned - Murano, FX35, Q70L included. The center console pillar is low enough to not block your right knee (a huge deal for tall people) and the seat moves in every direction AND the steering wheel tilts and telescopes at a 65 degree angle (so no getting "caught" when getting in and out. In essence this means I am more comfortable in this car than I was in the Q70L which has three inches more leg room (on paper) This is not a sports car and doesn't drive like one, but it is gorgeous inside and has cavernous 2nd room legroom and more shoulder and hip room than the Palisade (and it ain't close) This car is flat out redonkulous for the price.
Interior Space, Styling & Comfort Prevail!
After researching SUVs for about year we decided on the Atlas Cross Sport. Here's the main reasons why, 1) Huge interior space (I'm 6'4" and have a tall family), 2) Rear legroom is 40.4" with rear heated seats, 3) We didn't need a 3 row, 4) Styling is unique & has a macho truck like appeal (people pause to look at this SUV), 5) Very quiet & smooth ride, super comfortable, 6) Engine has the power I wanted, 7) 8 speed trans. (I didn't want a CVT). The only downside is the fuel economy isn't great but the all the 'pros' outweigh this. Fuel economy is similar to all your friends driving F-150's, Ram's or Silverado's. VW just needs to lighten this vehicle with more aluminum and it will get better. Other than that it's great!! very happy so far!!
Basic
Vehicle is very spacious, some basic safety features...materials are cheap
Great value
Just purchased the SE with tech package after a lot of research.I was leaning toward the BMW X5 but couldn't justify the additional expense,plus the snooty BMW salesman added 2k of unsolicited options to my quote that he emailed me and never bothered to follow up with.In addition,I spoke to a BMW mechanic and he said they have reliability issues,especially electrical.The Atlas is very well built in Tennessee,very smooth quiet ride.Great looking vehicle.Very satisfied so far and I'm car aficionado.
