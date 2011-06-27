2022 Volkswagen Arteon Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
- $500 Auto Show for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
Auto Show for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Program Description: During the Program Period VWoA will pay an Auto Show Bonus amount towards the lease or purchase of select new and unused Volkswagen models. The VWoA Bonus will only be provided to eligible recipients of the Auto Show Certificate. Auto Show Certificate recipients will have approximately 90 days to redeem for the purchase or lease of an eligible Volkswagen model.
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Special College Grad Program to customers within 6 months of graduation, or have graduated no more than 24 months prior to the date of credit application from one of the following: - a two or four year accredited college - an accredited Associate's, Bachelor's, Master's or Doctorate program - an accredited Registered Nursing or Licensed Practical Nursing School.
First Responder for Retail or Lease
|SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
