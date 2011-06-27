  1. Home
2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Arteon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/504.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,895
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,895
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,895
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Rubber Mats Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,895
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,895
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front head room37.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Bumperdilloyes
Lip Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Maximum cargo capacity55.0 cu.ft.
Length191.4 in.
Curb weight3854 lbs.
Gross weight4938 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume123.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload849 lbs.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Exterior Colors
  • Manganese Gray Metallic
  • Urano Gray
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown, premium leather
  • Stone Gray/Raven, premium leather
  • Titan Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,895
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

