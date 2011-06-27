  1. Home
2019 Volkswagen Arteon Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Arteon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,210
See Arteon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$37,645
See Arteon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2323
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/469.8 mi.348.0/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG2323
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5500 rpm268 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves1616
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
cornering lightsyesno
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesno
emergency braking preparationyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesno
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesno
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
VW Careyesyes
Combination Assistance Kityesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
700 watts stereo outputyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesno
12 total speakersyesno
Dynaudio premium brand speakersyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesno
8 total speakersnoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
driver assisted parking assistyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesno
front and rear parking sensorsyesno
electric power steeringyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesno
heated steering wheelyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
cruise controlnoyes
rear view cameranoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
hands-free entryyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
Rubber Mats Kityesyes
Roadside Assistance Kityesyes
First Aid Kityesyes
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLinkyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
bucket front seatsyesyes
premium leatheryesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyesno
ventilated passenger seatyesno
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatherettenoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
multi-level heatingyesno
rear ventilation ductsnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
Bumperdilloyesyes
Lip Spoilernoyes
Splash Guardsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
Maximum cargo capacity55.0 cu.ft.55.0 cu.ft.
Length191.4 in.191.4 in.
Curb weight3854 lbs.3854 lbs.
Gross weight4938 lbs.4938 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.27.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height56.5 in.56.5 in.
EPA interior volume123.4 cu.ft.123.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload849 lbs.849 lbs.
Wheel base111.9 in.111.9 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Kurkuma Yellow Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Urano Gray
  • Chili Red Metallic
  • Manganese Gray Metallic
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Kurkuma Yellow Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Urano Gray
  • Chili Red Metallic
  • Manganese Gray Metallic
  • Pyrite Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, premium leather
  • Stone And Raven, premium leather
  • Titan Black/Moonrock Gray, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
245/40R H tiresyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesno
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyes
245/45R H tiresnoyes
temporary spare tirenoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,210
Starting MSRP
$37,645
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Arteon InventorySee Arteon Inventory

