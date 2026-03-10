sponsored content from Pre-owned and worry-free: Hyundai's Certified Used Vehicle program takes the stress out of buying a used car. 3/10/2026 Share:







When researching a new (to you) vehicle, there's a lot to sift through to make the best choice. There are loads of model information — tech specs, trim levels and fuel efficiency — to consider, all on top of worrying about how the vehicle was cared for by its previous owner. Fortunately, there's a much easier, less stressful approach to your used car buying process out there, and it's one you might not even have considered yet: the Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles program.

Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles can be the answer you're looking for — they're newer pre-owned Hyundai models with lower miles that have been vetted through extensive multi-point inspections and backed by multiple warranties. The peace of mind and value added when it's Hyundai Certified are something every used-car shopper should know about.

What Are Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles? If you're looking for someone to do all the work and cherry-pick a great lineup of used options for you, Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles are the place to start. The vehicles have all been vetted for you; they're less than 6 model years old, have under 80K miles, are backed by several warranties, and have undergone rigorous multi-point inspections before even hitting the lot. To sweeten the deal, complimentary satellite radio and Bluelink+® trials are included, along with perks like complimentary roadside assistance and more. Why Buy a Hyundai Certified Used Vehicle? Frankly, we believe that starting with a Hyundai is a sound decision, and when that purchase comes from the certified used inventory, the peace of mind you'll find is the biggest advantage of all. But if you want to get into the nitty-gritty — here's why these cars stand out: They're newer models

Have you noticed how great modern Hyundais look? Spoiler alert — it's not just skin-deep. Because they're newer, most models feature the latest tech and boast great fuel efficiency, too. Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles must be less than 6 model years old, which means your used car could look like the latest generation. You might not even be able to tell at first glance that it's used! They've got lower mileage

Lower miles on the odometer leaves more room to explore with your new-to-you car. Every Hyundai Certified Used Vehicle has less than 80,000 miles. That says a lot on its own. They undergo rigorous multi-point inspections

Now you can skip the extra trip to your mechanic to inspect a potential used car candidate. Extensive 173-point inspections1 cover mechanical, safety and appearance features to ensure every vehicle meets program standards. Industry-leading roadside assistance

While most brands offer roadside assistance for their certified pre-owned models, Hyundai provides a longer duration of service. Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles are eligible for coverage 24/7/365, for 10 years from the original in-service date — and with unlimited mileage. Coverage includes towing, jump starts, tire changes and more.2 Bluelink+® and SiriusXM

Consider these two the cherries on top. Usually offered exclusively with new-car purchases, certified used vehicles come with a three-month SiriusXM Platinum Plan trial3 and one year of Bluelink+ (Connected Care & Remote Packages) service4 for optimal convenience. This becomes just one more way your used car feels like new again. Additional benefits

And just in case, Hyundai has your back in case of an emergency. Your Certified Used Vehicle qualifies for a $35-per-day rental car reimbursement (for up to 10 days) if the mechanical breakdown repair is covered by the Limited Powertrain Warranty.5 Further, a Travel Breakdown Benefit6 is also available if your Hyundai Certified Used Vehicle breaks down more than 150 miles from home and is disabled overnight while a covered repair is in progress. This benefit reimburses you up to $100 per day (for up to 3 days) for meals, lodging, or alternate transportation expenses.

How Is My Hyundai Certified Used Vehicle Purchase Protected? When you purchase a vehicle from Hyundai's Certified Used inventory, you're covered by multiple warranties as soon as you drive off the lot. We don't mean to oversimplify, but Hyundai takes most of the worry out of a used car purchase with these three warranties:

An industry-leading powertrain warranty

Undoubtedly, you've heard that Hyundai offers the best warranty in the business on its new cars, but you might not realize that Hyundai offers a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty on Certified Used Vehicles, starting at the original in-service date and zero miles7 Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV battery warranty

Looking at a pre-owned hybrid or EV? Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles come with a warranty that can protect you against battery degradation over time. This 10-Year/100,000-Mile Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid/Electric Limited Battery Warranty8 coverage runs from the original in-service date and zero miles. Comprehensive limited warranty

In addition, Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles come with comprehensive coverage. This ensures that any Hyundai-manufactured or installed part that fails under normal use due to a manufacturing defect will be repaired or replaced. This kind of protection on a used car is nothing to scoff at. The 5-Year/60,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty9 begins with the original in-service date and with zero miles.

How Can I Start Shopping? Now that you know what it takes to reach "Certified Used" status, you can trust that Hyundai will make your used car purchase as worry-free as possible. Protection and perks provide a powerful combination for peace of mind that's not always easy to find when shopping used. No matter your tastes, needs or budget, you should consider a Hyundai Certified Used Vehicle first for your next new-to-you car.

Hyundai Certified Program Overview Learn More at HyundaiUSA.com Skip table Vehicle eligibility 6 model years old and newer with 80k miles or less Vehicle inspection 173-point inspection Limited warranties Comprehensive

5 years/60,000 miles* Powertrain (Transferable)

10 years/100,000 miles* HEV/PHEV/EV Battery

10 years/100,000 miles* If anything happens Roadside Assistance

10 years/unlimited miles* Rental Car

$35/day up to 10 days* Trip interruption

$100/day up to $300 max* Complimentary trials SiriusXM

3-month Platinum Plan trial* Bluelink®+

Complimentary 1 year (Connected Care & Remote Pkgs)* May not be applicable due to Model Year and/or Mileage parameters. See program details at https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/certified-used-vehicles or participating Hyundai dealer to learn about limitations.