When researching a new (to you) vehicle, there's a lot to sift through to make the best choice. There are loads of model information — tech specs, trim levels and fuel efficiency — to consider, all on top of worrying about how the vehicle was cared for by its previous owner. Fortunately, there's a much easier, less stressful approach to your used car buying process out there, and it's one you might not even have considered yet: the Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles program.
Pre-owned and worry-free: Hyundai's Certified Used Vehicle program takes the stress out of buying a used car.
Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles can be the answer you're looking for — they're newer pre-owned Hyundai models with lower miles that have been vetted through extensive multi-point inspections and backed by multiple warranties. The peace of mind and value added when it's Hyundai Certified are something every used-car shopper should know about.
What Are Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles?
If you're looking for someone to do all the work and cherry-pick a great lineup of used options for you, Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles are the place to start. The vehicles have all been vetted for you; they're less than 6 model years old, have under 80K miles, are backed by several warranties, and have undergone rigorous multi-point inspections before even hitting the lot. To sweeten the deal, complimentary satellite radio and Bluelink+® trials are included, along with perks like complimentary roadside assistance and more.
Why Buy a Hyundai Certified Used Vehicle?
Frankly, we believe that starting with a Hyundai is a sound decision, and when that purchase comes from the certified used inventory, the peace of mind you'll find is the biggest advantage of all. But if you want to get into the nitty-gritty — here's why these cars stand out:
They're newer models
Have you noticed how great modern Hyundais look? Spoiler alert — it's not just skin-deep. Because they're newer, most models feature the latest tech and boast great fuel efficiency, too. Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles must be less than 6 model years old, which means your used car could look like the latest generation. You might not even be able to tell at first glance that it's used!
They've got lower mileage
Lower miles on the odometer leaves more room to explore with your new-to-you car. Every Hyundai Certified Used Vehicle has less than 80,000 miles. That says a lot on its own.
They undergo rigorous multi-point inspections
Now you can skip the extra trip to your mechanic to inspect a potential used car candidate. Extensive 173-point inspections1 cover mechanical, safety and appearance features to ensure every vehicle meets program standards.
Industry-leading roadside assistance
While most brands offer roadside assistance for their certified pre-owned models, Hyundai provides a longer duration of service. Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles are eligible for coverage 24/7/365, for 10 years from the original in-service date — and with unlimited mileage. Coverage includes towing, jump starts, tire changes and more.2
Bluelink+® and SiriusXM
Consider these two the cherries on top. Usually offered exclusively with new-car purchases, certified used vehicles come with a three-month SiriusXM Platinum Plan trial3 and one year of Bluelink+ (Connected Care & Remote Packages) service4 for optimal convenience. This becomes just one more way your used car feels like new again.
Additional benefits
And just in case, Hyundai has your back in case of an emergency. Your Certified Used Vehicle qualifies for a $35-per-day rental car reimbursement (for up to 10 days) if the mechanical breakdown repair is covered by the Limited Powertrain Warranty.5
Further, a Travel Breakdown Benefit6 is also available if your Hyundai Certified Used Vehicle breaks down more than 150 miles from home and is disabled overnight while a covered repair is in progress. This benefit reimburses you up to $100 per day (for up to 3 days) for meals, lodging, or alternate transportation expenses.
How Is My Hyundai Certified Used Vehicle Purchase Protected?
When you purchase a vehicle from Hyundai's Certified Used inventory, you're covered by multiple warranties as soon as you drive off the lot. We don't mean to oversimplify, but Hyundai takes most of the worry out of a used car purchase with these three warranties:
An industry-leading powertrain warranty
Undoubtedly, you've heard that Hyundai offers the best warranty in the business on its new cars, but you might not realize that Hyundai offers a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty on Certified Used Vehicles, starting at the original in-service date and zero miles7
Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV battery warranty
Looking at a pre-owned hybrid or EV? Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles come with a warranty that can protect you against battery degradation over time. This 10-Year/100,000-Mile Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid/Electric Limited Battery Warranty8 coverage runs from the original in-service date and zero miles.
Comprehensive limited warranty
In addition, Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles come with comprehensive coverage. This ensures that any Hyundai-manufactured or installed part that fails under normal use due to a manufacturing defect will be repaired or replaced. This kind of protection on a used car is nothing to scoff at. The 5-Year/60,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty9 begins with the original in-service date and with zero miles.
How Can I Start Shopping?
Now that you know what it takes to reach "Certified Used" status, you can trust that Hyundai will make your used car purchase as worry-free as possible. Protection and perks provide a powerful combination for peace of mind that's not always easy to find when shopping used. No matter your tastes, needs or budget, you should consider a Hyundai Certified Used Vehicle first for your next new-to-you car.
Hyundai Certified Program Overview
|Vehicle eligibility
|6 model years old and newer with 80k miles or less
|Vehicle inspection
|173-point inspection
|Limited warranties
Comprehensive
5 years/60,000 miles*
Powertrain (Transferable)
10 years/100,000 miles*
HEV/PHEV/EV Battery
10 years/100,000 miles*
|If anything happens
Roadside Assistance
10 years/unlimited miles*
Rental Car
$35/day up to 10 days*
Trip interruption
$100/day up to $300 max*
|Complimentary trials
SiriusXM
3-month Platinum Plan trial*
Bluelink®+
Complimentary 1 year (Connected Care & Remote Pkgs)*
2. Six (6) free Roadside Events during each 12-month period of coverage during the warranty period of 10 years from the original in-service date and zero (0) miles.
3. Service availability may vary by model, model year or trim. SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by SiriusXM Radio Inc. Your SiriusXM service will automatically stop at the end of your trial unless you decide to subscribe. If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349. See SiriusXM Customer Agreement form and complete terms at www.siriusxm.com. All fees and programming subject to change. Not all vehicles or devices are capable of receiving all services offered by SiriusXM. Current information and features may not be available in all locations, or on all receivers. Satellite and streaming lineups vary slightly.
4. Beginning with the 2024 model year, all Bluelink-equipped vehicles receive Bluelink Basic (Connected Care). 2024 model year and newer Hyundai Certified Used Vehicles receive one year of Bluelink Advanced (Remote and Guidance).
5. Rental car reimbursement is for documented car rental expenses incurred due to a Mechanical Breakdown repair covered by the Limited Powertrain Warranty during the warranty period of 10 years from the original in-service date and zero (0) miles. Rental car expenses incurred must be from a licensed rental car agency or Hyundai Dealer or Authorized Service just didFacility. Rental car reimbursement is not provided for parts delay, shop scheduling, or for work not covered by the Limited Warranty.
6. Travel Breakdown Benefit is provided for the duration of the Limited Powertrain Warranty. In the event a warrantable mechanical disablement occurs more than 150 miles away from home and the vehicle is disabled overnight due to a repair in process, Hyundai Roadside Assistance will reimburse for reasonable expenses (meals, lodging, or alternate transportation) up to $100 per day, subject to a three-day maximum limit per incident.
7. Hyundai Motor America offers a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty on Certified Used Vehicles, starting at original in-service date and zero (0) miles. $50 deductible per repair visit applies. See a participating Hyundai dealer for program details and limitations.
8. Hyundai Motor America offers the remainder of the 10-Year/100,000-Mile Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid/Electric Limited Battery Warranty on Certified Used Vehicles, starting at the original in-service date and zero (0) miles. See a participating Hyundai dealer for program details and limitations. $50 deductible per repair visit applies.
9. Hyundai Motor America offers the remainder of the 5-year/60,000-Mile comprehensive limited warranty on Certified Used Vehicles, starting at original in-service date and zero (0) miles. May not be applicable due to Model Year and/or Mileage parameters. See a participating Hyundai dealer for program details and limitations. $50 deductible per repair visit applies.