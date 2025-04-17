All-wheel drive adds extra security in nasty weather like snow and ice — four driven wheels are better than two when it comes to traction, after all. Some of the best all-wheel-drive cars also offer off-road benefits for those who like to get outside off the beaten path. And if your commute involves a twisty road or two, high-tech all-wheel-drive systems can improve cornering performance too. As a result, it isn't hard to find a new car that comes with AWD. In fact, there are so many options it can be daunting to look for a new or used car with AWD. We've rounded up a few of the best all-wheel-drive cars on the market today, divided into sedan, hatchback, station wagon and van segments. We've also included a selection of the best used all-wheel-drive cars to consider.

The best AWD sedans